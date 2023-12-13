loading…

US President Joe Biden said Israel could lose global support due to indiscriminate bombing in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden warned Israel which could lose global support in its war against Hamas in Gaza. The American leader’s concerns were sparked by indiscriminate bombing by the Zionist military.

However, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari tried to reduce Biden’s criticism.

He said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would be able to explain to the US about its operations in the Gaza Strip, and that the military would continue to operate in a way that could distinguish Hamas agents from civilians.

“We maintain close relations with the United States. “We have almost daily conversations with the commander of US Central Command, as well as with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Hagari said in response to Biden’s criticism.

“Showing and explaining the facts to them is the right action,” continued Hagari.

“We know how to explain exactly how we operate, in a precise and intelligence-based way. “We operate to maintain the security of our troops, but we know how to act against Hamas’ center of gravity,” added Hagari, as quoted by the Times of Israel, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

“We operate in a way that does our best to separate civilians who are not involved in terror,” he continued.

“The IDF has been doing this since the beginning of the fighting and certainly now in the final days. We will know how to show and present it, of course to our allies.”

Previously, Biden was worried about the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza by the Israeli military in its war for more than three months.

He also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change.