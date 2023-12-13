loading…

US President Joe Biden insists he is a Zionist. He promised to continue supplying weapons to Israel until Hamas is eliminated. Photo/X @POTUS

WASHINGTON – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden promised to continue supplying weapons to Israel in his war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. The American leader also once again emphasized that he was a Zionist.

Biden made the promise of aid to Israel during a Hanukkah reception at the White House on Monday evening.

While addressing the audience, Biden expressed concern about rising global anti-Semitism and received applause for the administration’s aid efforts for Gaza.

However, he, as reported by the Times of Israel, Wednesday (13/12/2023), warned that Israel must be careful in changing global sentiment in its efforts to disband the Hamas group in Palestine.

“We will continue to provide military assistance until Hamas is eliminated, but we must be careful. Around the world, public opinion can change overnight. We can’t let that happen,” Biden said.

Biden also acknowledged his disagreements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and revealed that Netanyahu still has a photo from the 1973 meeting, on which the president wrote the message: “Auntie, I like it, but I don’t agree with something you want to say.”

“Today is almost the same,” Biden told the audience.

“As I said after the October 7 (Hamas attack on Israel), my commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, and the security of Israel, its right to exist as an independent Jewish state, is unwavering,” he said.

“You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist. I am a Zionist. “If there was no Israel, there would not be a single Jew in the world who would be safe,” he explained.

On Saturday, the US government approved an emergency sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth $106.5 million to Israel, without Congressional review.

Israel has requested to purchase 13,981 tank ammunition shells and related equipment, the US Department of Defense’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and more than 50,000 people injured in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza starting October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates suggest that the majority of those killed and injured were women and children.

(but)