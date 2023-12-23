loading…

US President Joe Biden is worried that an Israel-Lebanon war will break out when the war in Gaza never stops. He ordered his task force team to prevent the potential for a new war. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden is worried Israel-Lebanon war broke out when the war in Gaza never stopped. For this reason, the president has ordered the Washington task force team to prevent this potential new war.

Biden's concerns were expressed according to a US government source familiar with the matter.

Amos Hochstein will lead a team of US diplomats and officials to step up diplomatic efforts and look for ways to avoid conflict as US concerns grow that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may open a new front.

When asked about Biden's deployment of Hochstein to calm the situation, a White House National Security Council (NSC) official said the US president had made it clear that America did not support the Gaza conflict spilling over into Lebanon.

“From the start, (Biden's) message to any actor seeking to exploit the situation has been clear: don't,” an NSC spokesperson told Al Arabiya in an emailed statement, Saturday (23/12/2023).

“The United States has strengthened its deterrence stance in the region, and we are committed to helping restore calm along the Blue Line through a combination of deterrence and diplomacy.”

Since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, the US deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and thousands of troops and other assets to the Middle East in what senior defense officials said was intended as a deterrent signal against Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the region that were thinking of opened a second front against Israel.

Officials from the White House, State Department, and Defense Department have been in close contact with their counterparts in Lebanon and Israel. “So that both Israelis and Lebanese citizens can return to their homes and live in peace and stability,” said the NSC official.

US officials moved quickly after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 to dissuade Netanyahu's government from launching a preemptive strike against Iran-backed Hezbollah on its northern border with Lebanon.