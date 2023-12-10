loading…

Joe Biden is considered weak and old so his popularity continues to decline compared to Donald Trump. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Former US President Donald Trump edges out Democratic rival Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup between the two candidates most likely to compete in next year’s presidential election.

The survey, published on Saturday by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), showed Biden had the lowest approval ratings of his nearly three-year presidency. That echoes similar polls showing the legally embattled Trump gaining ground in his bid to return to the White House.

According to the WSJ, Trump leads Biden by four percentage points – 47% to 43% – marking the first time the former president has had a head-to-head lead against his successor. The survey also found that adding a third-party candidate, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., further increased the odds in Trump’s favor by a margin of 37% to 31%.

WSJ data shows that Biden, whose foreign policy has come into sharp focus because of conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, also saw his approval ratings decline in several key categories. Just 23% of voters surveyed said Biden’s policies had helped them personally – while 53% said they had been “hurt” by his presidential agenda.

By comparison, about half of respondents said Trump’s policies personally helped them during his four years in the Oval Office. Meanwhile, Biden’s overall performance polled was at a record low for the WSJ at 37%, while a record high, 61%, viewed the president unfavorably.

The poll findings, conducted less than 11 months before voters cast their ballots in November 2024, reflect concerns among some Democrats about Biden’s electability. The incumbent president will be 81 years old on election day and 86 years old when his second term ends. The 77-year-old Trump highlighted his opponent’s advanced age and speculation about his opponent’s deteriorating mental capacity.

According to pollster Michael Bocian, Biden is losing ground to groups that traditionally support the Democratic Party, including young, black and Latino voters. “They feel economically stressed and challenged right now,” Bocian told the WSJ. “And they don’t show the enthusiasm they had in 2020 and 2022.”

However, he added that things could change between now and next November and that reshaping Biden’s electoral coalition is “very possible.”

A glimmer of hope for the Democratic Party, Trump’s legal problems appear to be his weakness. The WSJ poll showed that Biden was seen as a more “honest” candidate compared to Trump, whom the majority considered “corrupt.”

A criminal conviction against Trump – who faces 91 charges in four different ongoing prosecutions – would dramatically change the polling landscape and give Biden a one-point lead, according to the poll.

(ahm)