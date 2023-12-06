Biden: “Putin will not stop at Ukraine”

“If Putin conquers Ukraine he won’t stop there‘”. US President Joe Biden said this at the White House, appealing to Congress to approve the funds to Kiev and “not to give this gift to the tsar”. “I spoke with our European allies at the G7. I am with we stand alongside Ukraine”. Joe Biden said this at the White House. “We cannot let Putin win”, he underlined, reiterating that “he is committing crimes against humanity”

“Congress must approve financing for Ukraine before the holiday break, it’s simple.” US President Joe Biden said this in a message from the White House. “We all – he added – have seen the brutality that Putin is inflicting on Ukraine, invading another country, trying to subjugate his neighbors”. “Our European allies – he continued – are prepared to remain at our side, yesyear that Putin will continue to move forward and attack NATO allies”.

