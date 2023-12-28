A sports car for Volvo enthusiasts, it really exists.

There has never been a Volvo sports car and that is understandable. An exciting sports car is of course at odds with the safety that Volvo attaches such high importance to. However, there is a sports car that is not called Volvo, but has a lot of Volvo DNA.

That is the Jösse Car Indigo 3000, a Swedish sports car from the 1990s that is powered by a Volvo straight-six. The gearbox comes from a Volvo 960, as does the rear suspension, while the seats came from an S40. The car was also designed by a former Volvo designer: Hans Philip Zackau.

The Indigo 3000 has not been built since 2000 and Jösse Car went bankrupt in 2003. Yet there is now a practically new Indigo for sale, built in 2019. This is how it works: the Indigo has been revived by the Swedish supercar dealer Von Braun Sportscars. They modernized the car, resulting in this Indigo 3000R.

The car is still powered by a 2.9 liter Volvo inline six twin-turbo, but it has been given some extra power for the occasion. The block now produces 315 hp, while the original Indigo 3000 only delivered about 200 hp. This power simply goes to the rear wheels, as befits a sports car.

In terms of appearance, the Indigo 3000 has also been modernized, with LED headlights, carbon parts and modern rims. However, Hans Philip Zackau's classic design has remained largely intact. Fans of the original will probably also appreciate this car.

Only 44 copies of the original Indigo 3000 were built and this new version is even rarer. Only 10 of the Indigo 3000R were made. So this is not a car that passes by often. That's why we would say: take your chance. You can bid until tomorrow evening at 7:36 PM on Collecting Cars.

