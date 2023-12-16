Suara.com – The digital investment application Bibit.id received four prestigious awards from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia.

The four awards include Best Retail Government Securities (SUN) Distribution Partner (Midis) in 2022, Best Retail State Sharia Securities (SBSN) Midis in 2022 and 2023 in the Fintech Category and Best Retail SUN Midis in the Fintech Category and Organizer of Trading via Electronic Systems of the Year 2023.

These four awards were handed over directly by Suminto as Director General of Financing and Risk Management of the Indonesian Ministry of Finance to Bibit representatives at the Investor Meeting held in Jakarta.

“This award is certainly very encouraging for us at Bibit, and in the future we will continue our efforts so that more and more Indonesians invest in Government Securities. “Thank you for the appreciation that the Ministry of Finance has given us,” said Hilmawan Kusumajaya as Director of Bibit, written on Saturday (16/12/2023).

Since being officially appointed as the Distribution Partner for SBN sales in early 2022, Bibit has recorded itself as a Midis in the fintech category nine times which recorded the most sales in the sales of various series of SBN, including retail State Sharia Securities series SR017 (19 August-14 September 2022 ), Retail Government Bond series ORI022 (26 September-20 October 2022), Retail Sukuk series ST009 (11-30 November 2022), Retail Savings Bond series SBR012 (19 January-9 February 2023), Retail Sukuk series ST010 (12 May- 7 June 2023), Retail Government Bonds series ORI023 (30 June-20 July 2023), Retail Government Sharia Securities series SR019 (1-20 September 2023), Retail Government Bonds series ORI024 (9 October-2 November 2023), and Sukuk ST011 series retail (6 November-6 December 2023).

Hilmawan added that the award received two years in a row also confirms Bibit's commitment to educating the public about the benefits of investing in SBN.

“Most Bibit users are millennials and Gen Z. We continue to educate and convey to them that by investing in SBN, it means investors are contributing to financing the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget as well as various infrastructure projects in Indonesia,” he added.

The domestic SBN market is also starting to show a positive trend. In the midst of volatile global financial market conditions, there was an outflow in the domestic market in the period July to October 2023.

Meanwhile, in November 2023, the SBN market will again show inflow. In terms of the number of investors, at the end of 2020, data from the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) showed that there were around 460 thousand SBN investors.

The figure then rose to 611 thousand at the end of 2021, 831 thousand at the end of 2022, and as of November 2023 the figure had reached 992 thousand investors.