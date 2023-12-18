Marco Bezzecchi enjoyed his second season in the premier class with the Mooney VR46, achieving three victories and taking third place in the championship. The Italian chose to stay with the VR46, albeit with a year-old bike, for 2024, despite being offered a contract with Prima Pramac Racing, which would have guaranteed him a Desmosedici GP identical to those of the team official.

Bezzecchi explained that part of his decision was due to the human group he would have left. Although the owner, nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi, does not have a hands-on approach to the day-to-day running of the VR46 team, he remains involved with all members of his Academy off the track to help them continue to grow.

When Motorsport.com asked him in an exclusive interview how he deals with the pressure of being associated with Rossi's team, Bezzecchi said “it's more of a privilege” with the support he receives from the MotoGP legend.

“Well, that's how it is. The pressure is there, but it's normal in every sport,” he began. “When you get to a high level, you have to perform and face pressure. You know that sooner or later the pressure will come.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

“So, it's normal. But I'm lucky because I've been racing with the Vale team since Moto2. I think it's more of a privilege than a pressure because in the end Vale has worked with me for many years and helped me every time.”

“He's not a team owner who demands. He wants you to go fast, but if you're in difficulty he's the first one to come to help you, together with the team obviously. But it's still a satellite team. This makes the difference in MotoGP When you're in an official team, it's a different way of working, it's a different way of approaching the races, the tests, everything.”

“It's normal. It's part of the job. Then you represent a brand and now I represent just one team… I say 'just one team', even though VR46 is also a brand.”

Bezzecchi will be joined by Fabio Di Giannantonio next season, who will thus become the first rider not belonging to the VR46 Riders Academy to race with the team.

