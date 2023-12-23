There are no big doubts about who the great revelation of the 2023 MotoGP was, because Marco Bezzecchi's leap in quality was nothing short of impressive. Especially if you consider that the Mooney VR46 rider did not have a factory version Ducati, but an “old” Desmosedici GP22.

A bike which, however, a year earlier had won the title with Pecco Bagnaia and which allowed him to give himself his first great satisfactions in the premier class. In Argentina, in fact, he achieved the first statement. A result that he then replicated in France and India, as well as in the Sprint in Holland.

A roadmap to which must be added another nine podiums achieved in the Sprints and long races, which led him to finish the World Championship in third place and perhaps also with some small regret for a collarbone injury suffered during training at the Ranch which it affected him at the end, preventing him from remaining in the fight with Bagnaia and Jorge Martin until the last race in Valencia.

As he said in an interview given to Gazzetta dello Sport, however, his 2023 balance remains particularly positive: “I definitely achieved a little more than my expectations. I can't help but be happy. In the end, I honestly would have liked to have done better The shoulder didn't help me, but I'm proud of what I achieved.”

The victory came very early, in the second round of the season, and allowed him to make a nice click: “Winning changes the way you see things, it gives you a different mental state of serenity. Because in that moment you become aware that you can do it. But, at the same time, the first victory comes down to just one day, but from that moment on you have to try to be as strong as you were on that day.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

In the hottest phase of the season, Ducati had offered him a factory version Desmosedici GP for 2024, but to obtain it he would have had to “emigrate” to Prima Pramac Racing. The rider from Romagna, however, preferred to stay for another year with the working group of Valentino Rossi's team, with whom he gets on wonderfully, despite having to settle for a GP23.

“As I've always said, I thought about it a lot, I thought about it for quite a long time. Mine was a choice that was a bit of heart and a bit of brain. I'm happy where I am, but this choice is obviously linked to my results. In my career I have always achieved better results if I felt good with the team.”

In any case, he sees his future still linked to the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, with the hope that perhaps his bike will soon become red: “Yes. Fortunately I have a good relationship with everyone and I would really like a future in the official Ducati. For me it would be something wonderful.”

The arrival in Ducati orbit of an eight-time world champion like Marc Marquez next season doesn't seem to worry him too much, because in any case the level was already very high among his brand mates: “In reality we are always eight”, he said when it was pointed out to him that the number of “roosters in the henhouse” will increase. “In Ducati we already have the world champion and the second. Bagnaia and Martin are the undisputed reference, it wouldn't be easy anyway. Then, obviously, Marquez is very strong”.

