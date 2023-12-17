There's no two without three for Ducati, which has racked up successes in the 2024 season, signing a historic hat-trick in the general classification after the Valencia race. Pecco Bagnaia beat Jorge Martin to win the title for the second consecutive year, but the Borgo Panigale manufacturer triumphed on all fronts, with the Spaniard from the Pramac team vice world champion. Marco Bezzecchi also played his part, wearing the bronze medal around his neck with third place achieved aboard the Desmosedici of the VR46 team.

The rider from Viserba was therefore one of the great protagonists of the “Campioni in festa” event, which took place in Bologna to celebrate Ducati's incredible 2023. The world champions and also the riders who brought records to the Borgo Panigale team were present. Among these was Bez, who reveals that he went beyond expectations.

In fact, when Motorsport.com, present at the event, asked him if at the beginning of the season he had signed to finish third in the world championship, he had no doubts in replying: “I would definitely have signed to finish third for the world championship. Obviously as the races went by I would have wanted more, but if we think only at the beginning of the season, would I have signed? I tell you yes.”

Of course, the championship wasn't easy. He got off to a flying start with his first MotoGP victory in the Argentine Grand Prix, followed by successes in France and India. Then the injury in training changed the face of his season a bit, putting him in difficulty at the most challenging moment: the Asian trip, with all the close matches, didn't help his recovery. However, Bezzecchi shrugs and thinks that this is also part of the game, but he is ready to make up for it next year.

“Expectations are always low for 2024, I have learned this in life,” he says. “But maximum commitment and awareness of being good enough. But we will try to do well. We must try to limit injuries as much as possible, but it is a sport where you get hurt, to train really well you have to ride a motorbike. So injury is part of the game. Now physically I'm fine and I'll be fit for the start of the season.”

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Marco Bezzecchi, Panigale V4 2023 Racing Replica

The new season is closer than you think. The Valencia tests at the end of November were a nice taste of what we will see in 2024 and the riders were also able to have their first contact with the new bikes. Bezzecchi was also able to try, even if for just one day, the Desmosedici GP23, the bike he will use next season: “The bike is a little different and I have to understand it a little. You know, you have many automatic mechanisms after a year, when you then find the same bike but with differences that are in the details, it's not easy. Then I only had one day to try it, but I liked it a lot, it will definitely be a great bike.”

The news at Ducati does not just concern the bike, but also the riders. Among these is Marc Marquez, who will race with the Gresini team and has already shown that he is at ease in the tests. Bez, who had some disagreements with the Spaniard in Valencia, however thinks that he can be a tough opponent and at the same time useful for comparing data: “Marc is a very strong rider, it will certainly help to see his data. The discussion? We have already clarified this.” As for his friend Franco Morbidelli: “I can see it clearly, the Ducati is certainly a very different bike from the Yamaha. He will have an adaptation process like everyone else, but I can see it well.”

Not just Desmosedici. Even on the road, enthusiasts will be able to feel like Bez because Ducati has released the Replica version of the Panigale V4 VR46, with Marco Bezzecchi's livery: “It's very nice to have a replica of mine, the bike is beautiful. In my opinion it looks really good painted like this. The Panigale is already very beautiful, so it is even more so. I'm very proud to have a replica motorcycle, it's a great fortune. Now I can't wait to have her at home!”.

