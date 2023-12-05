The movie of Beyoncé: Rebirth is sweeping the box office in the United States, raising tens of millions, despite the fact that not even a week has passed since its premiere. Since The Last Samurai (2003) an economic impact of this level has not been seen.

The film was directed, written and produced by Beyoncé herself. The material portrays his tour to promote the album that won several Grammy’s, as well as some scenes of behind-the-scenes work or interactions with his work group.

Beyoncé is still far from the 92.8 million raised by Taylor Swift for her The Eras Tour, but according to experts you can overcome it. Taylor, the most listened to artist in the world, raised more than 250 million on her 2023 tour. On the other hand, Beyoncé’s tour raised more than 500 million dollars.

Unlike The Eras Tourthe recording worked with AMC Theatres allowed Beyoncé integrate different nuances beyond the show, so that, as a final product, it is more enjoyable, especially for viewers who do not know or are not a fan of the artist.

Where to see it?

Despite the success in the neighboring country, it seems that it will not be on the billboard for long. Therefore, we recommend that you do not spend any more time without seeing this unprecedented event.

These are the locations with scheduled screenings:

Cinemex Sania

Cinemex Tlaquepaque

Cinemex Tonalá

Cinépolis Arboledas

The cost may vary depending on the location of the room and the type of space.

