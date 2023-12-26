Suara.com – PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or BRI asks its customers to be careful about fraudulent attempts in the name of BRI.

This fraud mode is usually carried out by asking for the customer's personal information, such as username, PIN, password, OTP and card data.

BRI emphasized that it will never ask for customers' personal information via telephone, SMS or social media. If someone acts on behalf of BRI and asks for personal information, customers are asked not to provide it.

“Always be careful of attempts to steal personal data in the name of BRI, avoid anyone asking for Username, PIN, Password, OTP and card data information,” wrote BRI, quoted from its official Instagram, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

“Do not provide confidential personal banking data. Immediately call Contact BRI 1500017 if there are suspicious transactions with your personal data,” said BRI.

Here are some tips to avoid fraud in the name of BRI:

1. Do not provide confidential personal banking information, such as username, PIN, password, OTP and card data, to anyone, including those claiming to be bank employees.

2. If someone is acting on behalf of BRI and asking for personal information, immediately contact Contact BRI 1500017.

3. Don't install apps or open links sent by unknown people.

4. Enable security features on your electronic devices, such as two-factor authentication (2FA).

5. BRI also urges customers to always be alert and careful about various modes of fraud that are currently widespread.

Customers can find out official information from BRI via the website www.bri.co.id, BRI social media, or Contact BRI 1500017.