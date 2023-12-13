When we are told about programming assistants we usually immediately think of GitHub Copilot. This may be because it is the tool artificial intelligence (AI) most used these days when it comes to “coding code”. However, it is not the only one that exists.

In the development world we find alternatives such as CodeWhisperer from Amazon, Code Llama from Meta and Duet AI for Developers from Google. The truth is that the fact that the search giant is trying to get its act together in the AI ​​race invites us to take his proposal into account.

Gemini everywhere

Google seemed to be falling far behind in AI against OpenAI, something that was particularly curious because the company had been working in this discipline for years. But the Mountain View firm woke up and put heavy artillery on the table to compete with the best it had.

This is where Gemini came into the picture, an AI model designed to surpass the prodigious GPT-4 in some aspects. Well, Gemini, which is expected to land on Bard and on the Pixel 8 Pro with Android, will also arrive “in the coming weeks” to Google's Duet AI for Developers, its AI assistant competitor to GitHub Copilot.

We are faced with a tool that, like the one developed by the company owned by Microsoft, provides a set of interesting solutions for developers. Let's see. Code assist, as its name suggests, completes code as you work.





But this is not the only interesting thing. As if it were Bard or ChatGPT, it is also possible to chat in natural language with Duet AI for Developers. This way you may be asked, for example, to create an “HTML template with a form to fill in weather data through an API.”

The system can also deploy intelligent contextual actions. Through these it is possible to automate certain tasks within the developer's workflow. That is, the assistant analyzes the written code and its dynamics to offer possibly useful solutions.





At this point you may be wondering how to access Duet AI for Developers. The tool, which was limited to closed tests, is now available to the general public through its website. It can be used free of charge until February 1, 2024.

Yes, it is not a free tool. The truth is that GitHub Copilot is not either. To use Duet AI for Developers After the free period you will have to pay $9 per month for each user (in a yearly payment in advance), although Google Cloud users will have credits available to use it for a period of time without paying.

GitHub Copilot, as we say, is also paid. In this case, the plans start at $10 per month for students and teachers. There is also a Business plan for $19 per month and an Enterprise plan for $39 per month. Will Google manage to take away part of Microsoft's market share in this area? In time we will know.

Google Images

