They have already released the first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4, the new installment where Eddie Murphy plays Axel Foley.

The most brazen cop in New York will return to Los Angeles in Beverly Hills Cop 4. Let's hope that this new installment that will come directly to Netflix is ​​as good as the previous three.

Here we leave you the trailer:

What is it about?

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back in Beverly Hills. After their daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to raise the stakes. temperature and discover a conspiracy.

The cast also includes Kevin Bacon, Bronson Pinchot, Paul Reiser, Taylour Paige and James Preston Rogers.

Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy is returning to his old hits.

In the 1980s, actor Eddie Murphy became a movie star, especially thanks to films such as Hollywood Detective (1984), The Golden Boy (1986), Hollywood Detective II (1987), The Prince of Zamunda (1988) and Harlem Nights (1989).

In the 90s he also had interesting films such as 48 Hours More (1990), Boomerang (1992), Your Honor (1992), Hollywood Detective III (1994), A Vampire Loose in Brooklyn (1995). ), A Vampire Loose in Brooklyn (1995), The Negotiator (1997), Dr. Dolittle (1998) and Bowfinger, the Rogue (1999).

In the 21st century, things did not go so well for him, since with the exception of the Shrek saga where he lends his voice to Donkey in the original version, he has no great successes. But now, he is returning to his best characters, that is why, a few years ago he premiered The King of Zamunda (2021) and next year we will be able to see Beverly Hills Cop 4.

For now, we do not have an official date, but will arrive on Netflix next summer.

