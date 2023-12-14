Including Real Sociedad, the Nerazzurri will have played three more games than the Bianconeri between now and the direct clash in February, five until the round of 16 of the Champions League in March: so far Inzaghi has been stronger than the busy calendar, but it's not just a question of matches to play

Giuseppe Nigro

December 13th – 6.45pm – MILAN

So far the calendar overbooking has not been a factor or at least not enough to change the values, and on the other hand Inzaghi does not lack the depth of personnel to face the double commitment. But with the Super Cup at the end of January and the double round of the Champions League round of 16 between mid-February and mid-March, plus the Nerazzurri's match this week against Real Sociedad, five fewer games on the agenda could make the difference in the duel between Juventus and Inter. With the direct clash also in the middle, for Allegri the time to lunge is now. With just two points away, every moment is potentially good for overtaking: already next matchday with the Bianconeri at Marassi and the Nerazzurri at Lazio's home. It is the long-term view that can give substance to a stable idea of ​​overtaking.

EXTRA CHAMPIONSHIP

—

In a nutshell, for Inter playing the Super Cup means going to Saudi Arabia, certainly playing one match (the semi-final on 21-22 January) and probably two (the final on the 25th), and also bringing forward the home match to 17 January with Atalanta in an authentic tour de force. For the Champions League commitments, which like the Super Cup Juve would have liked to have, two other matches certainly more for Inter are those of the Champions League round of 16: the first leg will be played on 13-14 or 20-21 February, the return on March 5-6 or 12-13. Considering a period between now and the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, there is also the Italian Cup in between but it applies to both: round of 16 on 20 December for Inter against Bologna and 4 January for Juventus against Salernitana, any quarter-finals around on January 10th with Fiorentina for the Nerazzurri and with the winner of Napoli-Frosinone for the Bianconeri.

the number of games

—

From now until mid-March, both are expected to play at least four big championship matches: at Lazio's home, with Atalanta and at Roma's home for Inter; against Roma, in Naples and against Atalanta for Juventus, plus for both the direct clash at San Siro on 4 February. From here to the match at the Meazza Allegri is expected for 9 games and Inzaghi for 12: the difference is the Super Cup at the end of January, in addition to the match against Real Sociedad this week. Extending our gaze to mid-March, i.e. also including the Champions League round of 16, the gap widens to 20 matches for Inter and 15 for Juventus. With what follows first of all in terms of calendar congestion, but naturally also of physical wear and tear, of nervous wear and tear due to elimination matches, of logistics due to waste from international trips. So far Inzaghi has been stronger than all this, then the championship race is won over distance.

