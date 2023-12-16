We went to the Labor Institute in Milan, where some of the Primavera boys study and will compete in a top derby on Sunday. The teachers: “They help each other a lot and know how to reconcile their two lives”

Football flows between school desks. Ask the boys and girls of today, but also – as adults – look inside and try to remember: how much football there was, in that air made of whitewash, permanent markers, sweaty t-shirts after the hour of physical education, first perfumes to spray on yourself? It's there in the chatter and teasing, in the hats and scarves when it's cold, in the celebrations after a goal scored in a practice match between teammates. Scenes of ordinary life. But, for some, it is ordinary to run away at the sound of the bell – if not before – and put on the kit of one of the most prestigious teams in Italy: greet your teammates, run to train on the pitch, then go to the gym, maybe go and play away, and finally return home quickly to get down to business, not lose pace, avoid failures or even failures. It is the magical and harsh world of youth football, with the school that can unite where the field divides: in Milan, for example, young Inter fans and young Milan fans compete for the top of the table after meeting in the corridor, if not actually in the classroom .