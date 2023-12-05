The post below will undoubtedly interest Super Mario fans: it is a publication that shows a curious cream promotion.

Super Mario

Apparently, in the 2019 print campaign of the Malin + Goetz anti-aging cream, Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad go from being pixelated characters to high definition, in theory right after using the cream. It is not a real product but a study project that undoubtedly looks great.

It seems that This advertising campaign fuses the nostalgia of classic video games with the idea of ​​rejuvenation, offering a clever and fun connection between the world of gaming and skin care. The transition from pixelated to sharp reinforces the message of transformation, making the campaign attractive to both fans of the games and those looking for innovative beauty products… although it is also undoubtedly a bit strange. It would be necessary to see if Nintendo would be willing to carry out a promo like this.

You can check it out for yourself below:

Fuente.