Fallout 4's next gen update is delayed a little longer.

With all the hype and attention that Starfield has received this year, it is normal that you have forgotten about this, however, Bethesda is working on an update for Fallout 4. More specifically, it is one that will bring the game to the current generation of consoles to give you a new look. Now, the developer has updated the status of this update and unfortunately, we will still have to wait at least, until next year 2024.

There is still no clear date and it is not known if it will be early, mid or late. The only thing that is clear at the moment is that It will not arrive during this month of December. The update was announced last year 2022 and the best of all is that it will arrive from completely free form for all those people who already have the game purchased in the previous generation of consoles. It doesn't matter what your main gaming platform is.

Fallou 4 next gen update delayed

This is official information offered by the company itself. game account on Twitter. As we have told you, they have not given much more information about it beyond saying that it is delayed until 2024. If you want to know the words they have left, just below these lines you can read them so as not to miss any details about it. It seems that still you will have to wait a little to see the world of Fallout in a whole new way.

Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update. We know you’re excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024. — Fallout (@Fallout) December 13, 2023

Perhaps the delay is due to the series that will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video. Who knows, maybe Bethesda plans to include new things from the show in the video game and that's why it's going to take a little more time. Maybe this new update not just visual and Fallout 4 add-ons will also be positively affected. Be that as it may, there is still no more information about it, so you will have to pay attention to future news.

Fallout 4 came out in 2015 and since then it has achieved captivate millions of players. In fact, even today there are a large number of people who continue to enjoy its world and its history, this update is great news for all those who want to continue digging into Fallout 4 and of course, for players who want to delve into it. for the first time on their stages. Be patient, 2024 is just around the corner.

