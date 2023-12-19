A point of tension between Bethesda and Fallout fans is the existence of Fallout: New Vegas because even with little time and resources, Obsidian Entertainment achieved a video game considered by many to be the best in the 3D franchise. That success made one think that perhaps the studio would receive new projects, but that was not the case, and the bad news is that something similar could have happened with The Elder Scrolls.

Video: THE BOMBS and most anticipated of The Game Awards 2023

The Elder Scrolls could have had the equivalent of Fallout: New Vegas, but Bethesda rejected it

Through some responses to posts on Twitter, the writer Chris Avellone revealed that after what was achieved in Fallout: New Vegas, Obsidian considered that the same could be done with The Elder Scrolls franchise that Skyrim was about to launch in those years. According to the creative, the studio specialized in Western role-playing games made several proposals to Bethesda, both for spin-offs of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, but the company rejected all the ideas.

This is true. One of the Elder Scrolls proposals (which I pitched) was intended to serve the same function as FNV did between F3 and F4, to provide more adventures in the setting during the years before the next Bethesda release. https://t.co/7yJNkn8cUY — Chris Avellone (@ChrisAvellone) December 18, 2023

According to Chris Avellone, Obsidian's idea was that The Elder Scrolls had its equivalent to Fallout: New Vegasespecially to take advantage of the concept, story and setting beyond the main installment since it was known that it would be years before seeing another release.

In the case of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, this title debuted in 2011 and has had a series of re-releases to remain current, but until now, 2023, almost 2024, there is no new release of the franchise. In this regard, Avellone pointed out that this gap between deliveries was covered with The Elder Scrolls Onlinea very popular title, but it was undoubtedly a missed opportunity for big Bethesda franchises like Fallout y The Elder Scrolls They had some spin-offs between installments and if they would be of the same quality as Fallout: New Vegas, there would be no opposition.

Would you have liked Obsidian to make more Fallout games and experiment with The Elder Scrolls?

Tell us in the comments and follow here, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Let's cry!: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DID NOT WON GOTY

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News