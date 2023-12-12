We continue to receive good news from Bethesda. Apparently, the company has released a new round of updates to the DOOM games on Nintendo Switch.

For now it seems that these are additional add-ons for these titles:

Para DOOM (1993) y DOOM II en Switch:

SIGIL II:

New free episode with nine levels. Developed by John Romero, co-founder of id Software. Available as an add-on for DOOM (1993) and DOOM II on Switch.

Para Quake en Switch:

QDOOM:

Reimagines the original DOOM (1993) episode, Knee-Deep in the Dead, in the Quake engine. Players will face deadly enemies from Quake and DOOM. Available as an add-on for Quake on Nintendo Switch.

What do you think?

Fuente.