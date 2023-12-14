Initially, Fallout 4 was going to be updated this month for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but we will finally have to wait until 2024.

Everyone is talking about Starfield, Bethesda's new space RPG for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Or Skyrim, the legendary role-playing game that has recently been updated, after receiving its anniversary version last year. And what about Fallout?

Currently, the franchise is alive with the MMO Fallout 76, which has become a great game for fans of the saga. And remember that in April 2024 the Fallout series premieres on Amazon Prime.

About a new game in the saga, the only thing we know is that Fallout 5 will be released after The Elder Scrolls VI. That is, we may not see it until the next generation.

However, Bethesda still reserves important new features for Fallout 4, which, to date, is the last main game in the franchise. It was released in 2015 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

In fact, the post-apocalyptic RPG was going to receive a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this year, but finally we will have to wait.

Return to the Commonwealth… in 2024

In a message shared on the official Fallout account, Bethesda has confirmed what we feared: The next-gen update for Fallout 4 will not arrive this year.

In principle, the idea is that this next-generation patch would arrive in November, to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Fallout 4. However, there is a change of plans.

Bethesda confirm what Fallout 4's next-gen updatewhich will add great visual improvements and playable novelties to the title, will arrive sometime in 2024. There is no confirmed date.

''Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the next-gen update for Fallout 4. We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a little more time and we look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024.''

Although they haven't revealed a date, fans expect Fallout 4 to get “handsome” on the occasion of the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video seriesfollowing in the footsteps of The Last of Us.

That is, the next-gen update could arrive in spring, presumably in April 2024. All owners of the game on PS4 and Xbox One you can update it for free to the new generation.

We also remind you that, according to recent leaks, There is a Fallout 3 remaster in development for PC and consoles. Will Bethesda's main saga debut on Nintendo Switch?

Fallout 4 was one of the best role-playing games of the last generation. You can play it on PS4, Xbox One and PC, but also via backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (still without improvements). Oh, and of course it's available on Xbox Game Pass.