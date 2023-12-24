Know them best Vanilluxe moves in Pokémon GO It will be essential if you want to take advantage of it in competitive combat.

Following a hilarious crossover between Voltorb and Eevee, players are eager to participate in events like Rowlet's Community Day or the first details of the New Year's event.

But the GO Battle League is another of the main activities, and you'll need all the information available if you want to mix things up using Vanilluxe.

Vanilluxe moves and statistics in Pokémon GO

To know the best Vanilluxe moves in Pokémon GO First you have to know it thoroughly. And in the mobile game it works a little differently than the main series.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Ice Weaknesses: Fighting, Rock, Steel and Fire Resistances: Ice

Vanilluxe is the latest variant of the evolutionary line. It is obtained by evolving to Vanillish with 100 Candies. And Vanillish evolves from Vanillite with 25 Candies.

Regarding its statistics, it stands out for its HP of 218, as well as its Defense of 184 and its Attack of 174. It can reach a maximum CP of 2,822 at level 40.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Vanilluxe in Pokémon GO are the following:

Frigid Vapor (Ice) Impress (Ghost)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Focus Glow (Steel) Blizzard (Ice) Double Lightning (Bug)

Best Vanilluxe moves for competitive

Now that you know the basics about Vanilluxe's ​​moves in Pokémon GOyou will surely be interested in knowing how and when to use them.

Without a doubt the best fast move is Frozen Mist, since it has 10 damage and also gets 8 energy, combined with the STAB boost. However, some experienced players prefer to use Impress as it gets 12 energy for almost the same amount of damage.

The charged movement will be the basis of the offense, and Blizzard is the best option here. Not only does it receive the STAB boost, but it also has 130 damage. It is one of the most powerful Ice-type moves.

The downside is that it's a little slow, so you'll need to have a good secondary move for flexibility. And this is where Vanilluxe runs into problems, since it doesn't have many options.

Double Beam is cheaper and has good damage, although Focus Radiance is stronger in exchange for costing more energy. The former is the most popular option, but Focus Glow can be useful depending on the circumstances.

Vanilluxe in the competitive: Is it viable?

Since we review the best movements of Vanilluxe in Pokémon GO, The question arises as to whether it is viable enough to use in PvP. And the answer depends on the category and your playing style.

Unfortunately, the adorable boat has not yet found its place in the competition. Currently it is not the first option of anything that is willing to win many games. As a comparison, PvPoke's ranking places it at #530 in the Master Ball League, #662 in the Ultra Ball League and #907 in the Super Ball League.

It is true that he has had good matches against Lunala, Celesteela and Articuno. However, it doesn't help matters that it's countered by some of the more meta Pokémon. This includes powerful meta Pokémon such as Zacian, Reshiram, Terrakion, Garchomp, among others.

If you still want to use it, remember to use its XL version to increase your chances. Although there are many better options.

And this is everything you need to know about the best Vanilluxe moves in Pokémon GO and their viability in competitive play.