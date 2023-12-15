If you want to go through God of War Ragnarok Valhalla you must equip yourself with the following materials that we leave you here:

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is a demanding roguelite that you must take seriously if you want to overcome it willingly. Luckily, Kratos has help thanks to the use of weapons, glyphs and more advantages that he can obtain in each room and in each reward chest.

Today we are going to talk about the best amulets and relics you can equip in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla to make each attempt easier. There are various options and many depend on the configuration you choose, but these are the essential ones.

Best Relics and Amulets You Can Use in the God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC

Guja de Dodher

Launches three Biofrost chakrams that are directed towards enemies.

Hofund Grip

Distorts space and time causing a Realm Shift.

Forsbrandr Grip

It pushes enemies back forcefully and grants an aura of protection.

Niflheim Virtue

Adds three defense points and 12 cooldown points to Kratos, allowing you to execute much more powerful Runic Attacks often.

Greater Regenerative Essence

You need 170 vitality for it to work, but once you have it it will allow you to regenerate life, the most important resource of this roguelite. This guarantees you start each room intact and even recover mid-fights.

Ready to walk through the doors? If you want to learn more about this mode, feel free to take a look at 5 God of War Ragnarok Valhalla tips and tricks that I wish I had known before starting the roguelite DLC.

In case you want to learn more about God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, we leave you here our analysis of the free DLC that is a gift to fans and a great tribute to the most Spartan Kratos. Good luck in Valhalla!

