What were the five most viewed videos on our YouTube channel in 2023? In this container article we give you the answer. If you haven't already, check them out!

December 22, 2023

2023 is now coming to an end and we at Moto.it have tried to accompany you as best we can during this beautiful and revolutionary year for the world of two wheels. This year we enticed you with comparisons, exclusive tests and unreleased videos and then the icing on the cake was EICMA 2023.

On our YouTube channel in 2023 we published many videos and consider that the total hours you spent watching our content is around an exorbitant figure: more than 2.5 million hours. And for this we can only thank you.

In all cases, during 2023 we published a lot of content, many were particularly appreciated, others a little less. In any case, in this article we offer you a review of the 5 most viewed videos on our YouTube channel in 2023. There's no point in inviting you to watch them if you missed them!

Where do Kove originate?



Kove is one of the Chinese brands that has most interested the public of enthusiasts, thanks to the crazy feat of the Dakar and the interesting line-up which, this year, is completed with the new motocross and the new 800. The speed is also surprising with the which made itself known given its young “age” (Kove Moto was born in 2017).

In this world exclusive we are going to discover where these revolutionary motorbikes are born together with our Song Yang directly in the two factories in Chongqing and Chengdu. Kove's CEO, the very passionate Zhang Xue, also lends himself to the video.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE – We went to China to see where Kove motorcycles are made (VIDEO)

The 10 bikes not to be missed at EICMA 2023



In the Top 5 of the most viewed videos on our YouTube channel we find content from the inevitable EICMA. This year there were many new products presented and many of you came to greet us at our stand.

Italy was the protagonist in this video with several very important examples among the novelties of Eicma. There is also Austria with a very spicy naked and Japan with a crossover and a naked that will entertain many enthusiasts.

The 10 bikes not to be missed at EICMA 2023

Kawasaki 500: the evolution of the Mach III



We get on the podium and a video of our Nico Cereghini couldn't be missing. In the company of a dear friend of his, Giorgio Sarti, engineer and author of numerous books on the most beautiful motorbikes in the world, the Mach IIIs from his collection are presented.

The Kawasaki 500 was a motorcycle with a very important social “weight”: it was called the “coffin”, or even the “widow factory” but if we take a step into the past we realize that, in the end, the Kawasaki 500 was not then so much more dangerous than its peers, although it still braked little and was particularly unstable at fast speeds.

In this video from the Motofestival Nico and Giorgio take us on a spectacular journey into the past of two wheels. Absolutely forbidden to lose it!

MOTOFESTIVAL – Nico's stories – Kawasaki 500: the evolution of the Mach III, exaggerated but legendary (VIDEO)

The new BMW R1300GS!



Great success on our YouTube channel for the new BMW R1300GS. A ground-breaking motorbike, changed in every way compared to the previous model: more powerful and sporty engine, new design with the characteristic headlight and many other details.

Even before the official presentation (if you haven't yet seen the test of our Motoreetto click here to do so) we've heard a lot about this bike and expectations have been truly high. Expectations that are confirmed by the views of the video recorded by our Perfetto in Berlin: 231 thousand!

BMW R1300GS, the complete guide: price, photos, technical features and everything you need to know

The comparison of the 2023 Maxi Enduro



On the top step of the podium a comparison stands out: that of the 2023 Maxi Enduro compared. In this video the Aprilia Tuareg 660, the Yamaha Ténéré 700, the Honda Transalp 750 and the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE compete.

During the comparison, our testers went through every single technical detail of the competitors, comparing them and exalting their characteristics and qualities. Although the purchase prices are slightly different, each of the bikes was able to best express its potential. In the end the winner was… that's why you have to watch the video!

Maxi Enduro 2023, COMPARISON! Honda Transalp, Suzuki V-Strom 800, Yamaha Ténéré, Aprilia Tuareg (VIDEO)