Motorcycles created to travel on asphalt, but also to have fun around the curves: here is the review of some of those that impressed us most in 2023

December 28, 2023

17″ front wheel and road attitude: it's the recipe for the bikes that go from Crossover at Tourer passing through that intermediate category which is the segment sport-touring. Here in this review, which does not claim to be exhaustive, are some of the bikes that impressed us the most during 2023 and which belong to these categories.

BMW M 1000 XR

We haven't tried it yet, but we can't wait to be able to thoroughly test one of those bikes that promise to be adrenaline-filled! There BMW M 1000 XR it was the missing piece in the “M” family equipped with the four-cylinder engine: it took its cues from the standard model and declined it into an aggressive and decidedly uncompromising version. With an engine power of 148 kW (201 HP), a torque of 113 Nm and an empty weight of 223 kg, the new M even more power and torque and, to leave no doubt, here we find shorter secondary transmission and gear ratios.

Ducati Multistrada 1100 V4 RS

The Borgo Panigale maxienduro is enriched with a new version this year V4 RSa motorcycle produced in a numbered series and which offers for the first time within the twenty-year-old Multistrada family the V4 Desmo engine derived from the Panigale V4. In short, Ducati takes up the challenge of super-performance on its flagship crossover and does so with a V4 RS that it weighs less and is more powerful of the already very bad Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, expressing 180 horsepower managed by a shortened ratio, but it can reach almost 195 horsepower thanks to the adoption of the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch which allows you to separate the gearbox oil from the clutch and to be able to use the high performance oil resulting from Ducati Corse Performance Powered by Shell Advance which gives another 2.5 horses, and then reach the top of the performance by also combining it Ducati Performance exhaust.

KTM 890 SMT

A return, if we want: the KTM 890 SMT collects the legacy of the 990 SMT, rediscovering that mix between Supermoto DNA and touring spirit which makes it clear that this is an adrenaline-pumping motorbike capable of having fun on mountain passes but at the same time allowing you to tackle even long journeys. It is powered by the well-known engine LC8c inline twin of 889 cc four valves and with 75° valve timing capable of 105 horses at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 100 Nm to 6.500, inserted into the frame as a stressed element. It weighs 206 kg in running order and the saddle is 860 mm high.

Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

Just presented at EICMA 2023 and already tested by our Francesco Paolillo: the Suzuki GSX-S1000GX is the crossover with a 17-inch front wheel that joins the family powered by the 1000 cc K5 four-cylinder engine 152 horsepower and 106 Nm of torque, but it does so with renewed equipment and chassis: the GSX-S1000GX brings electronically controlled suspension to its debut on a standard Suzuki, we therefore find the Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspensions (SAES) system which uses a Hitachi Astemo (Showa) SFF-CA fork and a BFRC-lite rear shock absorber, but there is also a six-axis IMU and the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS)which manages the on-board electronics in an integrated manner.

Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+

The Iwata Crossover for 2023 is enriched in electronic equipment: the radar and the driving aids connected to it arrive: adaptive speed control (ACC, Adaptive Cruise Control) and the Unified Brake System, but the 7″ color TFT instrument panel, equipped with new connectivity for smartphones and with which it is possible to communicate with the navigation system, we also find adaptive headlights and the new bidirectional quick shift. Nothing new for the engine which remains that marvelous three-cylinder CP3 unit with 119 hp at 10,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 9.5 kgm at 7,000 rpm, while the weight is 223 kg in running order and the saddle is placed at 810 mm from the ground.

