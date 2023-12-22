In this container article you will find the 5 most viewed comparisons of our YouTube channel this year

December 22, 2023

We're here now, 2023 has practically come to an end and like every year we offer you our Best of the year. For 2023 we have produced a lot of content, between the website, social media and YouTube we have tried to always keep you inform yourself on all the new products and also on everything that revolves around the world of two wheels.

A content that has always been of importance for our channels is that of comparisons and in this article-container we offer you the 5 most viewed comparisons on our Youtube channel. Here's what they are.

Ducati Multistrada Enduro 1200 vs KTM 1290 Super Adventure

BMW R1200GS VS KTM 1190 Adventure VS Suzuki V-Strom 1000

Maxi Enduro 2023, COMPARISON! Honda Transalp, Suzuki V-Strom 800, Yamaha Ténéré, Aprilia Tuareg (VIDEO)

MAXI ENDURO on the track at 200 km/h! Who wins between BMW, DUCATI, HARLEY-DAVIDSON, KTM?

Ducati Multistrada 950 vs KTM 1090 Adventure. Comparativa maxienduro