We are at the end of the year and as often happens it is time to take stock, let's see together which are the ten bikes that in our sole discretion and without claiming to be exhaustive, have left their mark

December 27, 2023

In this container article we have inserted the 10 moto who for the year that is ending and for whatever reason, have hit the mark. Not necessarily in terms of the market, given that many of these became available only after the first months of 2023, but also and above all for contents technicians, modernity or foresight towards a motorcycle market which in 2023 has demonstrated growing vitality, an interest from the public that has never subsided which demonstrates how much the passion for motorbikes is a constant in constant evolution.

Here they are below in complete order random

Honda XL 750 Transalp



The legendary “rally touring” is back, based on the new 755 cc inline twin. The new Transalp is a motorcycle for traveling 360 degrees and not stopping even when the asphalt ends. Perhaps a little sparse in terms of basic equipment, given that it lacks the mono preload adjustment knob and cruise control, yet it manages to have its say thanks to the pleasantness of the ride and its true all-round character.

Yamaha TRACER 9 GT+



It grows, enriches and convinces even more, the final “more” wants to underline a richer and in this case even more advanced setup. The new Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ raises the bar with even more exclusive and technological equipment and convinces in every way. Perfect bike? if it isn't, we're close to the Tracer+, it's truly complete and performs very well in all driving conditions.

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE



Suzuki has introduced a totally new motorcycle that fits into the category that the Hamamatsu company itself defines as Sport Enduro Tourer. The 776 cc parallel twin with 270° crankshaft, four-valve distribution per cylinder and Suzuki Cross Balancer balancing system was preferred to the 90° V2 engine. The new V-Strom 800DE does its job damn well.

KOVE 450 Rally



He did not disappoint expectations, which were very high after his convincing debut in the Dakar. The Kove 450 Rally is not simply a racing bike, it is much more: a true dual designed with a lot of passion. Kove offers a different product, the 450 Rallyes we have seen so far are race-ready bikes, they don't have full instrumentation or ABS, they have maintenance by the hour and you need a van and trolley to get around on them. The KOVE 450 Rally is a true dual, as they were a few years ago, but with the Dakarian look that is popular today.

KAWASAKI ZX-4RR



We haven't heard about the 400 four-cylinder for a long, long time, with the Ninja Zx-4RR Kawasaki enters straight into an unexplored market, making a courageous choice that we greatly appreciate. It's the bike that was missing, we've waited a long time for it and we'll finally see it again on the Italian streets and on the track, given that a single-brand trophy will be dedicated to it.

Fantic Caballero 700



It is the first Fantic equipped with a twin-cylinder engine and it is one of the most popular engines of recent years: the 689 cc Yamaha CP2. The Treviso company has completely revised the exhaust (equipped with a double catalyst), the intake system and the injection setup. Fantic then made a big leap at the electronic level, equipping the Caballero 700 with a complete package.

Ducati Diavel V4



Twelve years have passed since Ducati decided to launch its own cruiser on the market, or rather its own interpretation of what a cruiser could be. Only sports bikes came out of Borgo Panigale and even the Diavel, despite some concessions, was to be considered as such. This Diavel 2023 is even more than bursting in design, pleasantly arrogant, the Diavel thanks to its twin-cylinder guarantees sports performance and ensures truly surprising driveability.

Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro



Just updated in aesthetics, it still looks the same, however the engine goes from 95 to 108 horsepower, delivered so well that you can even use it off-road. Improves comfort (less heat and vibrations), reduces consumption. The new Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro has incredible features. It's not cheap (17,495 euros), but the price still remains among the best in the category. The ride proves to be easy, rounded and very fun on asphalt, where the combination of the 21″ front and 17″ rear rims proves to be spot on.

BMW R 1300 GS



Lighter, with more torque, with more sophisticated suspension, in short, better in everything. The GS is to motorcycling what the iPhone is to telephony: everyone, like it or not, looks at it, scrutinizes it, discusses it and takes sides. In any case it is a reference. It was, always has been if we want, and today it is even more so. The new BMW R 1300 GS has taken that reference and turned it upside down to remain one of the best (or the best?) maxi adventures on the market.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally



30 liter aluminum tank, 200 mm suspension travel (+30 mm). But also more protective, less hot and more economical in consumption thanks to the deactivation of the rear cylinders while driving. Of course, it weighs more than the Multistrada V4 (we are at 240 kg without petrol) and costs a lot (from 27,640 euros), but it is the most beautiful Ducati for traveling that has ever been produced in Bologna.

