The best “undressed” come to Moto.it! Here are the naked, roadster, cruiser and scrambler bikes we tested in 2023

December 28, 2023

Naked, roadster, scrambler and cruiser are four segments that have in common the preference for beautiful visible mechanics and for a ride that is never exasperated but always pleasant. The market confirms that they are still among the favorite choices and even in 2023 we have tried all types also because there has been no shortage of innovations in these sectors. You can find them below!

CFMoto CL-X 700 Adventure

A design full of personality and even a little bold is the calling card of this Chinese scrambler full of content. It is a well-built motorcycle that fits into the scrambler panorama with credibility also thanks to the forward-facing twin-cylinder 70 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 60 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm combined with the six-speed gearbox for exciting performance and low fuel consumption. The front wheel is 18 inches and the rear 17 and between them a convincing chassis. A complete package which in the Adventure version is offered at 7.590 euro.

Ducati Diavel V4

After twelve years, Ducati radically changes the Diavel project, one of the most arrogant motorbikes you could wish for: sporty naked handling, cruiser position, design like a work of art. After 45,000 units sold, the V2 was abandoned and the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo arrived and the beauty of 168 cv a 10.750 giri e 12,8 kgm a 7.500 giri. The V4 is also equipped with the extended deactivation system of the rear cylinders, which allows the engine to operate with just two cylinders during stops with the engine running and when driving at low engine loads up to 4,000 rpm. Our Paolillo tried it at the beginning of 2023 and tells us about it in all his details.

Honda CL500

The inspiration comes from the Sixties (and it shows), but the technical basis is modern: the CL500 inherits some evocations from its progenitor CL72 and the 500 twin cylinder from the current CB series which allows it to be driven too with A2 patent. Black tubular steel frame, fork with 150 mm of travel, wide handlebars and an upright, comfortable, typically scrambler position. The 12 liter tank and average consumption of even 28 km/l they promise long explorations with great ease of driving even for beginners. Finally, the price is 7.190 euro.

QJ Motor SRK 400 ed SRK 700

The Chinese QJ Motor is rapidly entering our market with a wide and credible range. In 2023 we also had the opportunity to try its sporty naked bikes for the first time SRK 400 ed SRK 700. The first is an entry-level that a 5.490 euro it offers a 45 HP twin-cylinder engine also equipped with an anti-slipper clutch. The weight is just 150 kg, the very compact dimensions and the essential equipment. For those who want something more than just in terms of performance, there is one SRK 700. The engine is still an inline twin-cylinder but the power rises to 73 HP and the price to 6,490 euros.

QJ Motor SRV 300

We stay at QJ to also present this interesting cruiser which vaguely resembles the Sportster but is smaller and cheaper. Equipped with an engine V-Twin Euro 5 296cc with a power of 37 HP (22.6kW) at 9,000 rpm and 26 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm, gives the classic V2 sensation with performance more suited to the city than to the highways. There are 6 gears and the multi-plate clutch also has theantisaltellamento. The final transmission is by chain and the price is 4,890 euros.

Triumph Street Triple RS Moto2 Edition

The Street Triple is considered the point of reference among medium-sized sports naked bikes. Its inline three-cylinder is a real pleasure and is also the basis of the engine that Triumph supplies to all the Moto2 teams. For this reason, the Moto2 Edition was introduced into the range in 2023, a special version dedicated precisely to the world speed championship. It's based on the RS trim and that's why we compared them. Many improvements have arrived on the RS. With the 2023 version many improvements arrive and we arrive at 130 horsepower at 12,000 rpm. While the maximum torque value (80 Nm) is released at 9,500 rpm. The suspension combines mono Ohlins STX40 and the fork Showa BPS fully adjustable for a refined motorcycle that weighs just 180 kg. 765 of the Moto2 Edition were made by color and the fork is an Öhlins NIX30 upside down stanchions with adjustable compression, rebound and preload damping. All the details and our opinions can be found in the video below.

