Scooters still represent an important portion of the market. Performance, versatility and character are the discriminating factors that help us fill this review dedicated to endothermic scooters

December 28, 2023

If for small and very small displacements like the fifties, the electric sector seems to be able to progressively take the place of traditional scooters, as soon as we enter the segments of larger volumelet's say from 125 and up, the combustion engine still seems to represent the best choice by the average user who evidently wants a practical scooter, free from charging practices, which are perhaps still too slow and tied to the presence of charging towers or private car parks where the batteries can be charged. In this Best of you will find the selection of new scooters, or confirmations from the more recent past, which in 2023 have stood out for their technical-aesthetic characteristics, equipment and performance in the broadest sense of the term.

Aprilia SR 125 GT



Compact scooter with more than interesting features. Not only attractive in aesthetics but also equipped with contents that make it capable of adapting to any type of use. Agile and fast in the city, it also convinces on the guided stretches of extra-urban roads; the electronic equipment is excellent.

Aprilia SR 125 GT: I am versatility! (LONG TEST)

Yamaha XMAX 300 Tech MAX



It is the richest and most equipped version of the successful XMAX series. In addition to having truly significant finishes and attention to detail, it offers absolutely premium contents such as the navigator integrated into the instrumentation, aluminum inserts and much more. All supported by a super performing engine and chassis

Yamaha XMAX 300 Tech Max, il max del max!

Wottan Strom-R 300



It is the Spanish scooter, made in China, which aims for the best possible quality/price ratio. It is certainly a scooter that has made itself very interesting in the higher quality low cost market. Economical yes, but without giving up convincing aesthetics and a good engine capable of more than interesting performances.

Wottan Storm-R 300 TEST: the best buy of sports scooters?

Honda ADV 350



Built on the technical base of the Forza 350, it takes up the aesthetic traits of the Solid, excellently finished, it is a very interesting scooter.

Honda ADV 350 TEST: Ready for anything

Sym ADX 125



It is the scooter for the city that chases the possibility of some light off-road sections. It has recently been available in Sym dealers and thanks to its crossover approach in the small 125cc capacity it represents a pleasant novelty on the market. Driving dynamics are also good.

SYM ADX TEST: the 125 scooter for everyday adventuring (VIDEO)