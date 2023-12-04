Los true crime o documentaries about real murders are trendy. And the streaming platforms know it well. That is why it is not surprising that we see premieres related to this genre more and more frequently on the main streaming platforms. streaming. If you are one of those who are looking for proposals to entertain you and even feel like another investigator of the most disturbing cases that have been heard. Take note.

Best true crimes on Netflix

The red N platform has a good number of proposals. These are the best.

The Wanninkhof-Carabantes case

Dolores Vazquez was considered the author of the crime of Rocío Wanninkhof in 1999. After spending years in prison, it was proven that his murderer was someone else (also the author of the crime of Sonia Carabantes), but the pain was already done: many continue to believe that Vázquez had something to do with it and to this day that continues to haunt her. This documentary reviews everything that happened in this regard.

Crime scene: Disappearance at the Cecil Hotel

Have you ever had to see images about this on the Internet? And there are few rarer cases than that of the Hotel Cecil and its guest Elisa Lam. After her disappearance without a trace, the authorities verify that the night before Lam enters the elevator of the Cecil Hotel (in Los Angeles) behaving strangely and as if someone or something was chasing her. After getting off and disappearing down the hallway, she appears weeks later drowned in a water tank on the roof of the building that was humanly impossible to access.

Amanda Knox

Another documentary in which they have the main suspect as the protagonist, in this case as the host of the story of her own story. Amazon was a young American student who moved to study Italy along with the British Meredith Kercher. In 2007 she was accused of murdering her along with two young men the victim knew, beginning one of the trials with the most international impact that are remembered.

Where is Martha?

What can we say about this notorious case about the disappearance of Marta del Castillo. Today his parents continue their fight to get his murderers to confess where his body is, something they have never done – and if they did, it has always been by giving false information. Family, friends and people from the police force involved in the investigation speak in this direct and well-edited documentary about a case that remains unsolved to this day.

The Alcasser case

In addition to doing a detailed review of this mysterious crime of three girls who went out together at night to a discotheque, the documentary reveals one of the most embarrassing and embarrassing moments in the history of Spanish televisiondemonstrating how journalism crossed the red line that separates information from morbidity.

What the truth hides: The Asunta case

This documentary brings together a good amount of images and unreleased material such as, for example, the disturbing and mysterious conversation that Alfonso Basterra and Rosario Porto had in the cells of the Civil Guard headquarters after being detained by the murder of his daughter Asunta. One of the cases that has most worried Spanish society in recent times and that you will be able to learn about in depth, even listening to the testimonies of the jury members.

Best documentaries on HBO Max

HBO Max enjoys a good collection of proposals within this highly in-demand genre.

Dead and dear mother

One of those cases that leave you cold. With this documentary you will discover first-hand the story of Gypsy Rose, who supposedly convinced her boyfriend to kill her mother. After this there are many years of abuse channeled through the so-called Münchhausen syndrome for power of a mother about her daughter.

Dolores: The truth about the Wanninkhof case

We have already recommended a documentary on this topic on Netflix, but if you had to choose just one on this case, our bet is on this one from HBO Max. The reason? that in him has the own testimony of Dolores Vázquezwho spent several years in prison and was later acquitted of a crime that, as has been judicially proven, she never committed – nor had anything to do with it.

The Jinx

Pay attention to this story that is not wasted. After finding parts of a dismembered body on the shores of Texas Bay, all the evidence leads investigators to focus on a billionaire from a powerful New York family. This documentary came to take the Emmy award in 2015 for Best Documentary and Best Documentary Editing.

Thought crimes: the case of the cannibal police

This documentary makes an in-depth analysis of the possibility that in the future there will be what they call “the thought police”, taking as a reference the case of the “cannibal police”, an event that made numerous headlines in the press and in the that a former police officer was accused of planning to kidnap women and then murder them and eat them.

The documentaries you have to see on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s platform has less variety but also has proposals that true crime lovers should see.

I love you, now die: the case of Michelle Carter

Conrad Roy died in a car accident, sadly discovering afterwards that it had been a suicide. What no one imagined was that shortly after, some messages on his smartphone, sent by his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, in which she directly pushed him to take his life. Carter was put on trial, accused of being the cause and indirectly responsible for Roy’s death, who possibly would never have done what she did without the “encouragement” of his partner.

Who killed Garrett?

In 2011, Garret Philips, a 12 year old boy, in mysterious circumstances. This documentary follows the years after this event, covering the trial of the main suspect, a Clarkson University football coach.