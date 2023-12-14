The Italian champion coach and that of Inter are among the three selected by the federation to win the award: the Spaniard from Manchester City is also in the running

There are three left and two are Italian: the Azzurri are very proud, because both Luciano Spalletti and Simone Inzaghi are in the small circle of finalists for the FIFA best coach award. Both knew they were among the candidates, but now there is also the certainty – made official by the federation – of arriving on the podium of the best coaches in the world. Contending them to win the recognition is Josep Guardiola, testimony to the incredible season that saw the two coaches as protagonists.

how does it work

—

Obviously the current technical commissioner of the Italian national team is in the running thanks to the scudetto won at the helm of Napoli, while Inzaghi is strong in the Champions League final reached in June and then won by the strong candidate of the trio, Guardiola, who with Manchester City completed the treble with the Premier League and FA Cup. The winner is determined by the online vote of fans, that of journalists and those of the selectors and captains of the national teams of the FIFA affiliated countries.