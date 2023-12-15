Know them best Dewgong moves in Pokémon GO It will be essential if you want to take advantage of it in competitive combat.

Following the Rare Candy discussions and some serious accusations from one player, the community has been busy with the Zekrom Raid and the Abomasnow Mega Raid.

But the GO Battle League is another of the main activities, and you'll need all the information available if you want to mix things up using Dewgong.

Dewgong moves and statistics in Pokémon GO

Dewgong in Pokémon GO It is a different creature from the main series, although practically as flexible when it comes to combat.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Water and Ice Weaknesses: Fighting, Rock, Grass and Electric Resistances: Water and Ice

Regarding its statistics, it stands out for its Stamina of 207, its Defense of 177 and its Attack of 139.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Dewgong one Pokémon GO are the following:

Icy Mist Icy Edge Elite TM Iron Tail

And these are all of his charged moves:

Wind Ice Elite TM Aqua Jet Elite TM Blizzard Hydropulse Lightning Aurora Drill

Best Dewgong Moves for Competitive

Now that you know the basics about Dewgong's moves in Pokémon GOyou will surely be interested in knowing how and when to use them.

Your best fast move will be Frost Shard, as it offers the best stats for energy regeneration as well as good damage.

With enough energy you will be able to throw out several charged moves. In this case you will want to use Ice Wind as your main attack. It's not the one that deals the most damage, but it does enough and requires the least energy. Additionally, it benefits from the STAB boost.

As always, the second Charged Attack has a lot of flexibility, as you can use it to compensate for a weakness in your Pokémon or go on the offensive.

In this case the Blizzard move also receives STAB and has quite powerful damage, although it requires three times as much energy for approximately double the DPS. Driller may be a better option if you are looking to have more diversity in your Pokémon for different situations.

Dewgong in the competitive: Is it viable?

Since we review the best movements of Dewgong and Pokémon GO, The question arises as to whether it is viable enough to use in PvP. And the answer depends on the category and your playing style.

In both the Ultra Ball League and the Master Ball League it will be practically impossible to win with Dewgong. Your best option would be to use it in the Super Ball League, although even there it is listed at 93rd in the PvPoke rankings.

It's hard to be sure about this monster since it doesn't have its updated data in the PvPoke roster yet to give you an idea of ​​how it's performing. However, we can rely on its kit to conclude how viable it may be.

Being weak to Fighting, Rock, Electric and Grass types is not good news in competitive play. His stats favor his HP, so he is a little more tanky, but that is not enough to deal with the technicalities of competitive play. Especially when some of the target Pokémon counter it.

Some Pokémon it can deal with have been Clodsire, Skarmory, and Whiscash, while Medicham, Laturn, and Stunfisk have given it a lot of trouble. So there are better options than Dewgong, especially at high levels.

This is everything you can expect from the best Dewgong moves in Pokémon GO. You may have some luck in the Super Ball League or specific cups, although you'll find plenty of challenges in general. Remember to take advantage of boosts like size X or dark variants whenever they are available.