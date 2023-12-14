To get the full potential out of your PS5, it is best to accompany it with a good controller. These are the best PS5 controllers you can buy right now.

If you are one of the lucky ones who have been able to find a PS5 before it runs out, congratulations! Now that you have Sony's latest console at home, it's time to top it off with some accessories.

Among all these accessories there is one that stands out and cannot be missed: the controller! The DualSense has given a lot to talk about, especially now that there are more colors, but it is not the only controller for PS5 that you can buy.

Many brands have decided to take advantage of the opportunity to launch Third-Party controllers, which are not the DualSense, but they don't need to be: each of these controls has its own reasons to stand out and it will bring out all the potential of your console in a different way.

So prepare your wallet and make room at home, because we leave you with the best PS5 controllers you can buy right now.

The official: DualSense controller

Multiply your sensations with the PS5 Dualsense wireless controller, which offers an immersive experience thanks to haptic feedback and dynamic adaptive triggers.

The best controller you can buy for PS5 is the official controller, of course. Of all the new features that the console introduced, the DualSense was the most popular because offers a much more immersive gaming experience thanks to its haptic feedback. And its quality is undeniable!

The best thing about DualSense is that you don't just have it in white: You have it in a lot of colors that follow the space trailso you can get the one you like the most without complications.

The official… Improved: DualSense Edge

The DualSense Edge has been designed to offer high performance and customization so you can play your way. This new PS5 controller invites you to create your own gaming experience.

He DualSense Edge is an upgraded version of the original DualSense controller that comes with the PlayStation 5. This wireless controller maintains the innovative features of the DualSense, such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and the integrated microphone, but adds some improvements and customizations to suit the needs of different players.

The DualSense Edge has a Ergonomic design and one textured surface for a more comfortable and secure grip during long gaming sessions. Includes programmable buttons on the back on the controller, allowing you to assign additional functions to these buttons for faster and more efficient access during gameplay.

Best alternative: Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Get an unmatched advantage with both hands with the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro, a high-performance wireless controller officially licensed by PlayStation equipped with Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireles.

He Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is a high-performance controller designed for the PS5. Comes with interchangeable sticks and programmable buttons, allowing you to customize button settings to suit your specific needs and play style. Another standout feature of the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is its advanced vibration motor.

Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers provide a unique tactile sensation, allowing you to experience every action in the game in greater detail. Additionally, this command is compatible with Razer Controller appwhich allows you to adjust controller settings, such as trigger sensitivity and vibration intensity, from your smartphone.

Perfect for the arcade: Fighting Commander OCTA

Fighting Commander OCTA is a wired controller optimized for fighting games. It features a six-button layout, durable microswitch buttons, and a short-throw analog stick.

He Fighting Commander OCTA It is a controller designed for fighting and arcade games. Count with one 8-way D-pad and six face buttons, making it easier to execute combos and special moves. It also offers advanced functionality such as button mapping and the ability to adjust the sensitivity of the D-pad to suit your gaming preferences.

Additionally, the Fighting Commander OCTA is compatible with PS5 vibration function, allowing you to feel every impact and action of the game more intensely. If you are a fan of fighting games, the Fighting Commander OCTA is undoubtedly an excellent option to consider to improve your experience on the PS5.

Totalmente configurable: Thrustmaster eSwap Pro Controller

Thanks to the Thrustmaster eSwap Pro Controller and its interchangeable modules, you can configure your gamepad exactly the way you play.

The command eSwap Pro Controller de Thrustmaster It is a modular control that you can configure depending on your needs. Literally: Adjustable placement of modules on the controller —whether in the middle of a game or when you are not playing— allows you to adapt the correct configuration for the best possible fit according to the needs of the player or the team.

In this command you can remap buttons, configure mini-sticks and triggers, and even adjust vibration levels easily. Thrustmapper allows you to master and adjust all essential settings, saving up to two different settings to improve gaming ergonomics and optimize comfort to meet your specific needs.

The best: Nacon REVOLUTION 5 PRO

The definitive controller for professional gamers. This asymmetrical controller offers revolutionary features to improve precision and performance.

He Nacon REVOLUTION 5 PRO It stands as a true revolution in the world of console controls. Officially compatible con PS5, PS4 y PCare Magnetic Hall effect technology in sticks and triggers marks a before and after in precision.

Designed with professional players in mind, it features features such as trigger lock, multipoint wireless connectivity and the possibility of total customization through its dedicated applicationthe Nacon REVOLUTION 5 PRO is positioned as the definitive controller for any player looking to take their gaming experience to the next level.

