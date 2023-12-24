Christmas is synonymous with many things: gifts, meetings with family and friends, dinners with co-workers and even friendly greetings. But it is clear that it would not be the same without the occasional party and lots of laughter. Now, furthermore, Technology makes it much easier for you to spend unforgettable Christmas moments.

Here we leave you some apps to play with friends and family at Christmas that ensure you have a good time and get into the best festive and carefree spirit. Are you ready to set it up? Well, take good note.

CharadesApp: What am I?

There are times when the classics are the best way to have a fun time in company, and in fact there are a lot of apps to play with friends and family that fit like a glove at Christmas along those lines. This is what happens with CharadesApp.

This is a Spanish version of the typical What Am I game? o Heads Up in English, which has a ton of themes, objects and people to choose from. It is easy to play and guarantees laughter. It is available for Android and iOS.

Asked

Trivia is, as its name suggests, a question and answer game. But it is not only limited to testing your knowledge and that of your family members, but It has different categories, added in one of its latest updates, and has a certain “progressive” touch that really engages.

For example, it includes a memory test, in which you challenge others by looking at different images, or you can even challenge yourself by collecting different characters. It is full of options, both on Android and iOS.

Trivia Music Quiz

What would Christmas be without a little music? Well, that is precisely what Trivial Music Quiz proposes, a game that tests your musical knowledge, with many questions related to artists, albums or covers. It is available on Android and iOS.

Its content can be considered varied, but it mainly focuses on some of the most famous singers and bands of the moment, so that everyone has a chance, such as Rihanna, Sia, Lady Gaga, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, U2, One Direction , Radiohead, etc.

Draw With Friends

Surely if you are already old you remember the very famous Pictionary, a traditional board game in which you had to face others by drawing and putting your supposed artistic talents into practice. Well, Draw With Friends is more or less the same, only in the form of an app, and with the possibilities that these bring to your mobile.

Although it is a proposal that fits well during the Christmas season, you can enjoy it on Android and iOS at any time, also challenging other users over the Internet.

Whichever option you choose, these apps are perfect to play with friends and family at Christmas. If you want to throw a party and liven up social gatherings a little, don't hesitate to give them a chance.