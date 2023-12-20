Bertín Osborne's visit to El Hormiguero was going to have a Mexican sound with the presentation of his new album, titled Ranchero. However, even before starting to talk about this recently published work, Pablo Motos asked him about another song. It is the carol that he has composed for this Christmas: it is titled The Child Jesus is Born in Triana.

The singer has explained how the idea of ​​composing it came about and has given the Christmas gift of singing it live. In addition, Martín Pareja Obregón and the guitarist Nano de Jerez have appeared on the set.

A few days before Christmas Eve, Bertín has managed to bring the spirit of Christmas to the set. Even Pablo has joined the microphone!