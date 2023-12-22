Berserk and chapter 376 of the manga have suffered a new delay, and for a few months we have seen how this situation has been successively repeated. First it would not be released until the end of November, then until December and finally it has been delayed beyond January 2024.

Having confirmed that it would not arrive by 2023, it seems that the manga chapter 376 Berserk experiences another delay that leaves the release date uncertain, perhaps sometime in February 2024. That remains to be seen, though.

The information has been shared by social networks such as “X” where we have once again seen that the next chapter of the manga Berserk It will take even longer to reach the stores and shelves of thousands of fans around the world.

The last published chapter of the manga Berserk dates from November 10, 2023, and at the moment neither in December nor in January does it seem that we are going to have the next one. This undoubtedly further hinders the continuation of Miura's work, which she sees as having once again been relegated to be released in the near future. A situation that unfortunately will surely repeat itself.

