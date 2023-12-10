Marta Fascina returns to Parliament

Berlusconi, real estate for sale. But not Arcore. And Fascina…

The real estate inherited by the children of Silvio Berlusconi is ready to be put on sale. However, as confirmed, it will not be part of the package of villas and land on the market, including the properties in Sardinia and Villa Gernetto in Brianza. Villa San Martino in Arcorethe residence of the former prime minister for decades.

On the other hand, it had recently been the same Marina Berlusconiin an interview, to answer the question about the future of the residence thus: “Villa San Martino must remain alive: we want it to remain the venue for work meetings, as well as, naturally, the meeting point of our family. It is what he would have wanted.”

Good news, then, for Marta Fascina, Silvio’s ex-partner currently residing in Villa San Martino, who will not see her new home taken away. And according to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, sources close to the Berlusconi family they insist that Fascinates can sleep peacefully. According to rumours, first of all, Silvio’s heirs wouldn’t care much about the mansion so loved by the Knight, so it wouldn’t be so harmful to have a person, however close to the family, keeping the villa alive. Secondly, Fascinates he turned the house into the headquarters of his electoral committee. And this, for obvious reasons, would guarantee her a sort of “protection”.

