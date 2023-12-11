Villa Gernetto, purchased in 2007 in Lesmo, was supposed to house the university of liberal thought. It was also the scene of the almost wedding with Marta Fascina

A property from 24 thousand square meters, 60 bedrooms it’s a 80-seat cinemaimmersed in a green and lush park in the heart of Brianza– more precisely a Gerno (fraction of Lesmo) – home to important institutional meetings and of last wedding of the Knight with Marta Fascina: Villa Gernetto, also known as Villa Mellerio or Villa Somaglia, symbol of “liberal thought”, is one of those properties that Berlusconi heirs they would be thinking of putting in sale.



After the agreement between the children on the companies, the estate construction site on inheritance. A package of villas and residences that could be worth up to 700-800 million euros. The question everyone is asking now is how we will proceed? According to Il Sole 24 Ore, there are ongoing reflections “on the opportunity to enhance the entire real estate heritage”. In short, i five children would put everything on the market. “It being understood that each of the children will be able to act as a buyer for the individual assets in the various phases of the operation being studied”. For Il Sole 24 Ore, “a procedural scheme that favors the valorization of the entire real estate assets and then proceed with the division of the resources collected from the sale of the residences, rather than the division of individual assets“.

In particular, Villa Gernetto, according to what we read in Repubblica, it could be worth approximately 45 million euros. Elegant residence, built in the second half of the eighteenth century by Simone Cantoni and enlarged first by Gianbattista Mellerio and in 1815 by the architect Gian Luca della Somaglia, embodies an iconic building of the late Neoclassicism. The villa was purchased in 2007 from society Berlusconi’s Fininvest Sviluppi Immobiliari SpA, which began restoration work in April 2008. Berlusconi often organized institutional meetings here. But not only. The events were also carried out here wedding between the Cavaliere and Marta Fascina.

The villa was then supposed to host the university of liberal thought. Now the heirs of Silvio Berlusconi they will have to decide whether to keep this property and perhaps allocate it to activities other than the university, or sell it, one of the most popular hypotheses at the moment.

