Uncle, Beppe, Bergomi, captain, champion: what do you want to be called now that you're 60?

“It's been 60 Fridays, yes, but I'm still Uncle… This time, no parties, just a family dinner: as I get older, perhaps, I become more selective in my friendships or I need intimacy more. But I'm grateful to football and to life, and for the next 60 I ask for peace, health, work. And the happiness of always being close to a ball.”

Six decades: choose for each one a moment to cherish.

“First there was only me as a child in front of the wall of the house in Settala, an AC Milan fiefdom: I played until mum called because it was late. At 13 and a half years old, however, I found myself at Inter, on the bus next to a boy from my class. age: Riccardo Ferri, an acquired brother. From 20 to 30 I won the record-breaking 1989 scudetto and in 1991 the first UEFA championship that I had been chasing for years: I have never suffered as much as in the double final against Roma. In the other decade I hold on to my two other UEFA and the group of friends in the year with Gigi Simoni. You should read our chat 'Inter 1997-98'…”.

“A few days ago Simeone, while preparing for the Champions League, was joking with us: time stopped there. From 40 to 50 I just say 'Let's go to Berlin': so un-Bergomian, but it's everyone's cry. They repeat it to me everywhere and it will never bother me. In this last decade, the European Championship won as a commentator has closed a circle, but above all I have witnessed the graduations of my son Andrea and my daughter Sara. I am proud of them and of my wife Daniela, who she wrote a book about her recovery: 'Women who work miracles', it's exciting.”

Ronaldo was an alien, but Matthaus was the best. And the friends of '98…

But how can he not mention the 1982 World Cup?

“There's no need to mention it, that Cup doesn't belong to me alone. I won it with the recklessness of 18 years old: if it had happened as an adult, perhaps, I would have savored the journey I've made more. I also wanted to lift the 1990 Cup, to our home, as captain: the semi-final with Argentina is still the regret of a lifetime. The Neapolitans supported us, it's true, but in Rome it was different. It was magic. Having managed to play in the '98 World Cup is another pride , Cesare Maldini used the same words as Bearzot with me.”

Which of his many teachers were you most attached to?

“Simoni above all, no one had his humanity. Bearzot was a father and I am grateful to Bersellini who sent a 17 year old to the lions. I argued with Hodgson, but I learned a lot from him. For the dismissal of Gigi Radice, however , I burst into tears and I won't tell you about the teasing from my comrades… Osvaldo Bagnoli, then, was a master of tactics, 30 years ahead of everyone with his blackboard. Once, speaking in Milanese, he convinced me to stay at 'Inter'.

So even she was leaving…?

“In 1991-92 with Orrico we ended up out of the Cups: a disaster, a lot of criticism. At that moment Lazio and Roma were under control, but it was enough to talk to Bagnoli to put everything in order. I remember that years before, when I was 20, the Juve technical Trap said to me: 'Why don't you come to Turin?'. I replied: 'Because I feel good at home, mister'. And he: 'Do well, well done!'. He knew that waving just one flag in life makes you unique: everyone recognizes that in you. Even if it means winning just one scudetto, as happened to me. Indeed, in some ways, it is almost a source of pride because it was the result of absolute loyalty. Then in 1999, when he finished with Inter, Coventry wanted me: I still felt fit, but then Tele + arrived and here I am in this new life.”

A shy man became a master of television communication: how did it happen?

“The secrets are curiosity and love for the game. I have TV time, yes, but I already studied as a boy. I hate being banal, I like to predict what will happen, even if every commentary ends up making someone angry. years, while I continued on TV, I got all the training licenses, what I wanted to do: this also helped.”

Do you see yourself more with headphones in your ears or on the pitch now?

“The thing I like most in the world is coaching young people. Looking for the key to entry into their world. I won a championship with the Inter Academy in Settala, in my town: it was truly destiny. In 2013 with Atalanta I Berretti won the title against Inter, almost a derby. My job is Sky, but I always wait like a child for Sunday for my boys' match.”

Who is the best you've played with?

“The speed technique that Ronaldo had is not from this planet, but the greatest was Lothar. Matthäus said 'I win' and he won. I only suggested that he make himself loved more, like Maradona, but he had another character.”

Speaking of Diego, do you regret having “beaten” him too much?

“Yes, I wasn't gentle, especially with him. Once I gave him an exaggerated elbow. But I only really hurt one opponent, without wanting to: Savicevic feinted me and I hooked him…”.

I cried for Radice, Simone was a dad like Bearzot

But how is it possible that someone like you has never been on the Inter staff or management?

“By going on TV, I took risks: for some I was, am and will be too much of an Inter fan and for others too… not much of an Inter fan. But I am intellectually honest, even if everyone knows who my heart beats for. it helped, even though I came close to returning home twice: Facchetti wanted me to be Cuper's deputy and then Walter Sabatini called me to talk about it, but nothing came of it in both cases. Patience, even if I'm out, I'm always inside: it's Inter itself that's inside me, it's my life.”

If you could talk to Joseph as a child, what would you advise?

“I would tell him to do everything again, but with more carefree and light-heartedness. I was too emotional: it was enough to enjoy it a little more. Maybe it's true, you have to be born old to become young. Well, I'm still the uncle, but maybe more young now…”.

