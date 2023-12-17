The uncle, in great shape, crosses a round finish line. And he retraces his career through symbolic images and unpublished anecdotes. Like when with Van Basten on the pitch they threw everything at each other…

Sixty years old and not feeling it: “I feel differently young.” Giuseppe Bergomi, known to everyone as Uncle and even the walls know why, has a monstrous photographic memory: he also remembers in what weather conditions his matches were played. Almost all of them, and there are not many less than a thousand. Then, apart from the ditches made on the sofa in front of the TV, there are those as a coach, those seen as a commentator, those studied on video. “Doing the math, that's forty-six years of real football, plus those played in the street, at the oratory and with Settalese, first ever match in San Giuliano, Youth championship. Forty-six: I don't know how many more life will give me, but I know that will still be full of football. And when it's no longer my job, my job will become going to the bar and talking about it with friends.”