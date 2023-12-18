Zingonia gold. From Giorgio Scalvini, already in the national team, to Giovanni Bonfanti, fresh from scoring in the Europa League on his debut as a starter with Atalanta, there are many players that the Dea has built at home, in its youth sector, thanks at Mister Gasperini's work. Here are the 18 local players who have received at least one call-up to the Nerazzurri squad this season. “The first time I spoke to president Percassi he told me that his dream was to see the youngsters from the academy play. I looked at the squad and thought that all it took was to remove a bit of dust to find the nuggets.” Words from coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who since arriving at Atalanta in 2016 has enhanced and launched many kids in the Nerazzurri youth sector, from Kulusevski to Diallo. So much so that even today his team has a strong home-grown component, Made in Zingonia.