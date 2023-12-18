Cioffi's team, ahead by two goals, remains with 10 men and is unable to defend the double advantage: the national team striker equalizes with two penalties

Alex Frosio

17 December 2023 (change at 6.21pm) – MILAN

The afternoon begins with a gross mistake: in the minute of silence in memory of Juliano, the photo of Paolino Pulici is displayed on the giant screen. The match itself is full of mistakes, in individual choices and technique. With two thirds of the starting defense out of action, Cioffi puts Perez in the center, moves Kabasele to the left and puts Kristiansen on the right. Dionisi also tries to invent something, with Pedersen at right back and Toljan at left back. These are all notes that remain on the board. The match struggled to gain rhythm: the fear of not losing was palpable, even if this did not translate into ferocity in the chase for the ball but into excessive caution. Sassuolo is a little more daring in their dribbling, with Henrique and Boloca taking turns dropping between the central defenders to gain superiority over the timid pressure of the two Friulian strikers. Neroverdi's first conclusions of the match, all without venom: flying turn by Thorstvedt in the 6th minute, right-footed shot from mid-height by Pinamonti in the 22nd minute, long-range shot by Laurienté freed by a wrong field change by Lucca in the 30th minute, left-footed shot by Pinamonti in the 32nd minute. Put like that, the match seems lively: it isn't. When in the 29th minute Silvestri missed a clearance, the Friulian arena booed, and he was right. In such mediocrity it takes little to raise the level, and Pereyra takes care of it in the 36th minute: he goes on the run to the left, dribbles and counter-dribbles to find the time for the cross which he draws softly towards the center, where Lucca uses all his centimeters to put the head over Ferrari and deposit in the corner. Udinese took the lead with the first shot of their match. Dionisi on the bench opens his arms but Sassuolo doesn't shake.

the match

—

The second slap is needed, which arrives 10' into the second half: Henrique poorly controls a cross from Kamara, Pereyra drinks Erlic with a tunnel and crosses for 2-0. But above all the stupidity of Payero is useful, as two minutes later he comes in with his hammer foot on Erlic: first yellow then red after VAR review. After the fear of not losing, here comes the fear of winning: Udinese shrinks, Sassuolo builds the siege. Dionysi uses the entire arsenal. Volpato, then Mulattieri for Pedersen in a super attacking 4-2-4, with Henrique at central defence, Toljan at full flank and Ferrari on the other side who in the 24th minute forced Silvestri to reflex. Cioffi, on the other hand, watches, at the mercy of the match, hoping that nothing happens. And yet it happens. Ebosele kicks Pinamonti in the area, penalty: Berardi shortens from the spot. The only move from the Friulian bench is Masina for Ebosele: too little. Sassuolo insists, the game will be played with only one goal. In the 38th minute Volpato crosses and Mulattieri heads the crossbar. In the 40th minute Berardi's corner and this time it's the post that stops Ferrari's header. The draw is inevitable. Mulattieri gets past Kabasele who knocks him out, another turn from the spot which Berardi uses to make it 2-2. A counterattack with a left foot from Masina does not calm the anger rising in the stands of the Friulian arena: there is something for the players and also for Gino Pozzo. Udinese postpone their first home win again, this is a draw but it looks a lot like a defeat.

