Suara.com – Advanced digitalization has changed the way we work. Currently, many companies are using a hybrid work system, where workers can work in the office or work remotely from home.

A hybrid system means company systems can be accessed via any device. Apart from that, the hybrid system also allows intense workers to conduct video conferences as a substitute for face-to-face meetings. Things like this risk causing security breaches.

Based on a report released by F5 Labs entitled “Pishing and Fraud Report 4th Edition” 2021, the widespread use of VPNs and cloud services has attracted the attention of hackers. This can be seen from the significant increase in cloud service attacks. Inadequate wireless security and the proliferation of BYOD devices further contribute to the vulnerability of hybrid workspaces.

Therefore, the growth of hybrid work systems must be balanced with the company's digital security. To avoid this, it is important for companies to implement strong security measures to protect important information. For example, performing regular software updates.

To support avoiding security breaches and malicious attacks, BenQ has several solutions to offer companies.

Best Hybrid Meeting Room Display

Conference rooms, which serve as efficient hubs for online meetings rather than business travel, as well as collaboration between staff members in different locations, play an important role in a hybrid work system. Therefore, meeting room displays are the main component that needs to be considered, including security.

BenQ Board smart projector and interactive screen products can address hybrid security issues in the workplace with comprehensive administrative solutions, including endpoint control over security policies and updates, as well as centralized device and application management.

When it comes to displays, BenQ also offers world-class security to protect companies from data leaks, privacy breaches and operational setbacks.

Equipped with BENQ AMS Features

As public devices that store data from many users, the security of interactive displays can be messy and difficult to manage. BenQ conference room displays address this issue with their Account Management Systems (AMS) offering.

The system is equipped with multi-factor authentication. This external security layer requires users to enter a security code sent to their mobile device to prevent their account from being compromised by unknown persons. By verifying user identity and device health, companies can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access.

BenQ interactive displays offer secure and seamless access by providing options including NFC card or QR code login, multi-factor authentication, and secure cloud access to prevent unauthorized access and keep credentials confidential.

Layered Cybersecurity

Protecting against wireless security threats, the BenQ EH620 Smart Projector provides WPA2-Enterprise wireless security and AES-128 data encryption to ensure secure wireless transmission and protect the data sent by each client.

Powered by the onboard Windows operating system, the EH620 is supported by BitLocker and Secure Boot encryption security features to prevent access to files by unauthorized users, with additional hardware protection such as internal eMMC storage embedded in the mainboard to eliminate physical security threats.

Additionally, the BenQ Board RP03 display enables multi-level security enhancements with features such as Authentication Mode which prohibits guest access on certain displays for use only by authorized accounts, Restricted Mode to allow access to important features and functions while preventing changes to device settings, and Guest Mode for limited use of public productivity tools only. AMS also prevents frequent data leaks from unlocked and unattended devices by implementing customizable time limits to automatically log out of silenced accounts.

BenQ routinely provides the latest security patches and firmware updates for all conference room displays, enabling administrators to send over-the-air (OTA) updates to all deployed displays over the internet. In addition to ensuring necessary and timely protection against exploits and related attacks, this also helps keep BenQ display operating systems and software functioning at optimal performance.

By implementing these best practices and leveraging the security features of the BenQ EH620 and RP03 displays, companies can improve the security of their workspaces, protect personal information, and ensure continued success in a hybrid future.