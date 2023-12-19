Suara.com – Benq has just launched several new products, as innovative solutions that provide convenience and reliability for its users.

BenQ Board Pro RP04 and BenQ Board Master RM04 have been Google EDLA certified, and BenQ Board Master RM04 has been TKDN certified, as well as BenQ Board Essential RE03N2, which is a TKDN verified product and Smart Projector EU610ST, launched Tuesday (19/12/2023), at the JS Luwansa Hotel, South Jakarta.

“We are strengthening this long-term commitment, by launching an EDLA certified smart board, which is seamlessly integrated with the world of Google Mobile Services (GMS), for educators and office workers,” said Andryanto C Eijaya, Managing Director of BenQ Indonesia.

According to him, TKDN certification reaffirms BenQ's commitment and seriousness towards the Indonesian market.

“We created the BenQ Smart Projector EU610ST, so that meetings are hassle-free with the built-in Android operating system and BenQ Launcher, allowing users to present material directly from the cloud or mobile device without needing a laptop,” he said.

The new generation of BenQ boards with Google EDLA certificate are fully integrated with GMS, so they can provide users with easier access to official Google services, such as Google Play, Google Drive, Google Meet, Google Docs, Google Classroom and other Android applications. BenQ Board also offers top-level management, with Accout Management System (AMS) and using existing credentials with NFC or Single Sign-On (SSO) cards.

Apart from that, BenQ also has the best Smart Projector which was created to improve teaching and meeting methods based on Android OS, so it is ready to be used with a 100 inch projection screen without a laptop. The EU610ST can also share device screens easily and can connect to Bluetooth keyboards, mice and USB webcams, so they can be used optimally.

Then, the EU610ST can also share a split screen in up to 4 directions (4 split screen) wirelessly and make meetings more interesting with powerful 5W audio and 1920 x 1200 resolution.