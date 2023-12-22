The Rossoneri midfielder, who recently returned after a long break, spoke about the team's ambitions and the Africa Cup of Nations: “The Europa League is an objective”

The starting point is the news of the day: Ibra's return to Milanello. “Zlatan? Ibra remains even if he no longer plays. He has a winning mentality. He will give us something more.” Words from Ismael Bennacer, who at Casa Milan spoke about the Rossoneri moment on the sidelines of the Meet&Greet organized with the fans.

Among the topics touched on by the midfielder is the pre-call of Algeria for the Africa Cup of Nations, with Bennacer included in the list of 55 players looked after by coach Belmadi for the tournament, scheduled from 13 January to 11 February in Costa d'Ivorio: “The call-ups haven't gone out yet, but when your national team calls you and you're well it's hard to refuse. If they call me I'll be available.” Stefano Pioli could therefore lose his balancer, who recently returned from a long injury, for another month: “I'm happy with my return, little by little I'll find my rhythm again. The knee is ok and we'll see when I'll be back on the pitch as a starter. The rhythm of the match is different, I have to get back to it and I'm working. I want to get back in shape as soon as possible, if I'm well I can give my contribution.”

A comment on the Europa League is inevitable, the new objective of the Rossoneri season after the elimination from the Champions League: “I want to help out in Europe too. The Europa League is an important competition, I will give my all to help the team. We will do everything possible to to move on”. In closing there is also a joke about the Christmas party organized by the company, complete with an exchange of gifts: “I received a perfume from Loftus-Cheek, while I gave some Legos to a very passionate video analyst. He was happy, it was a nice initiative “.

