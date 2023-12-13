On Wednesday, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen responded to news that the UN General Assembly passed a non-binding resolution calling on Israel for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which took place on Tuesday. 153 member countries voted in favor of the humanitarian ceasefire, 10 countries voted against it and 23 abstained, including Italy.

Netanyahu responded in a video published on X that «Israel will continue until the end, until victory, until the elimination of Hamas (…) even in the face of international pressure». A few hours earlier Cohen had said that Israel would continue its military operations in the Gaza Strip – which began over two months ago in response to a very violent attack by the radical Islamist group Hamas on Israeli territory and include unprecedented bombings in the region – « with or without international support.” “A ceasefire at this stage would be a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas and would allow it to return to threatening the residents of Israel,” Cohen added.

Even US President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel politically and militarily so far while trying to push for various “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza, said on Wednesday he was aware that Israel was losing international support due to its “indiscriminate bombing”. of the Gaza Strip. According to the most recent data provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas but has so far proven quite reliable, over 18,600 people have been killed in the Strip since October 7. The number of countries that voted in favor of an immediate ceasefire in the Strip, 153, is even higher than that of countries that voted for peace in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly (141). In the last month alone, 32 UN member states – including Canada, India, Japan and Denmark – have changed their official views on the ceasefire.