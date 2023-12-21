These are all-rounders, suitable for clocking up miles but also perfect for driving around curves, alone or as a couple. Overall, the weights are low, with the V-Strom tipping the scales first compared to the more massive TRK, which “suffers” from a sturdy steel frame and some component choices that lighten the price but not the overall weight. running order, which makes itself felt in low-speed maneuvers and in reversals, where the 210 kg detected without bags of the V-Strom and its generous steering radius (it reverses in 5.4 m) allow you to maneuver “in a handkerchief”, while the 224 kg of the TRK (also measured without the trio of suitcases) and its slightly higher steering angle (5.5 m for inversion) make these operations a bit less casual. Both weights are intended empty, therefore with all liquids except fuel. Masses aside, both bikes have characteristics that help the beginner to gain confidence and the expert to ride without too many worries, allowing him to fully enjoy the landscape.

Making TRK and V-Strom friendly their engines, never exuberant and with a very linear progression, capable of moving from one curve to another with ease whether traveling alone or in the company of a passenger. Riding the TRK you feel like you are riding a motorbike with a larger displacement, which however is agile and overall easy to handle. The engine doesn't shine for its starting power and its output at low revs, where it struggles below 3,000 rpm to exit slow corners with the due determination expected from such a cubic capacity. However, after 4,000 rpm the sauce changes and the twin-cylinder shows its muscles, showing off a decent amount of acceleration accompanied by the gritty sound of the double-exit exhaust pipe. Everything is seasoned, as we were saying, with vibrations directly proportional to the increase in revs and noticeable on the handlebars, tank and footpegs. The gearbox is excellent, soft and not at all conflicting in the shifts, aided by a “butter” clutch that does not tire even after intensive use.

Among the curves the TRK 702 is very predictable, it descends into bends progressively but is not very quick in changing direction, but in favor of a lot of stability when traveling. Staying on the subject of suspension, the fork of the V-Strom is of the traditional type, while that of the TRK boasts robust 50 mm diameter upside-down stanchions. None has adjustments, however in “knife-between-the-teeth” driving the unit mounted on the Benelli tends to sink when braking, thus making the front end less precise when engaging, where instead the Suzuki stands out, mounting among other things the Bridgestone Battlax Adventure, tires with a less sculpted profile than the excellent Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR, is very rigorous, with excellent smoothness even when the asphalt has some flaws, a common problem on the beautiful but poorly maintained roads of the Oltrepò Pavese. The V2 does not excel in torque and thrust, but it offers excellent elastic and gap-free delivery right from low revs, with contained vibrations that are almost never annoying, except when approaching the red zone of the rev counter. The gearbox is precise, but compared to its competitor the clutches are a bit harder, as is the clutch control, where the lever is rather stiff.

In the brakes chapter they are both promoted, both in terms of modulation and in terms of power, while the ABS works differently: the Suzuki one is never invasive, which works very well, coming into play only when really needed, and it does so in a discreet way. On the other hand, that of the TRK is more invasive, the operation of which seemed to us to be partially compromised by the knobby tyres, which when braking hard activate its operation even when it is not needed. It should be noted that at touring speeds this aspect is almost imperceptible, it emerges only when the pace is increased and you brake hard. On both motorcycles, passenger comfort is an aspect to take into consideration if you want to travel as a couple. Both Benelli and Suzuki offer good habitability for those traveling behind, with footrests positioned at the correct height and which avoid having excessively bent legs. As for the saddles, Suzuki offers a more generous and soft portion, while Benelli's is slightly less wide and with denser foam padding.

In terms of shelter from the air, the passenger of the V-Strom is almost in line with the rider, thus remaining protected from the wind while he remains more exposed on the TRK, where the seat is placed higher. Comfortable and practical for both handles to hold on to. As we were saying, these are motorcycles suitable for multifaceted use: from the home-work commute to the weekend away, they perform well on the motorway and are fun around the bends, but what if the dirt hits? Both have a dedication to offroad, tackling even rough dirt roads without difficulty, where the tires make the difference. The one paying the price in terms of grip in this case is the V-Strom, which is fitted with less sculpted tires than the TRK's Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR, which performed admirably in all situations of our test. When riding on the footpegs, the TRK excels, whose higher and wider handlebars give good control of the front wheel, while the Suzuki's is slightly more curved, but still suitable.