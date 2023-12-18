For all TRK 702 and TRK 702X ordered and registered by 30 April 2024, the trio of Benelli suitcases will be included in the list price of the vehicle equal to €7,490 fc

December 18, 2023

Given the great success achieved by the initiative and to be able to satisfy the growing demand of customers, Benelli has decided to extend the promotion relating to the new TRK 702 and TRK 702X models: for motorcycles ordered and registered by 30 April 2024, the trio of Benelli suitcases will be included in the price of the vehicle's list price (equal to €7,490 fc). The bag kit will be delivered to the end customer within a maximum of 90 days from the date of registration of the motorbike. The promotion is realised in collaboration with Italian dealers who join the initiative.

The extension of the promotion valid on TRK 702 also coincides with an important milestone achieved by this model. In just over 4 months in fact, since the launch of the bike, they have been over 3,000 units registered on the Italian market. A result that allows the TRK 702 to place fifth in the annual ranking of the best-selling motorcycles in our country.

For all information relating to the suitcase promotion, you can contact the Benelli sales points throughout the country participating in the initiative.

Details and info also on: https://italy.benelli.com/news.