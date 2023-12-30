How was the 698 born, was it derived from the 754?

“It belongs to the family of Benelli forward-facing twin-cylinder engines, so the layout is close to that of the 754, it has parts in common but it is a totally new project. What they have in common is the position of the countershaft and the clutch primary shaft moved up to compact the engine. This is important because in this way it was possible to mount the 700 in the same frame as the 500 only by changing the attachments, which would be impossible with all the shafts aligned”.

What are the most important changes?

“One is the adoption of the semi-dry sump. Again to compact the engine, the crankshaft is lower and would be immersed in the crankcase oil with the related losses due to splashing. By adding a second oil pump, with a much greater flow rate than the first, a minimum quantity of oil is left in the crank chamber and, furthermore, the delivery pump always has guaranteed draft, even in the most extreme conditions of off-road driving . It is new for Benelli and will also be extended to other engines. The timing of the crankshaft also changes, going from 270° to 180°”.

Why this choice, given that today, including that of the Leoncino, most parallel twins adopt the 270°?

“We think the 270° timing is more suitable for sports engines, we chose the 180° timing to make it resemble a single cylinder, since the bursts are closer together, they are at 180° with a rest period of 540° and we have designed favoring the torque curve more than power. The 360° twin-cylinder is obviously closer to a single-cylinder but it is more difficult to manage the vibrations, while the 180° crankshaft is statically balanced and the countershaft only has to balance the vibrations due to the torque created by the two moving masses alternate. We then designed the gearbox to make the most of it, with first short for starting off, second, third and fourth for driving on mixed terrain, fifth for arriving at speed and sixth for motorway driving.”

You notice a strong torque input at 3,500-4,000 rpm, what is this due to?

“There are two reasons. The operation of the clutch with torque servo must be considered, which engages progressively at low revs and, if it drops below 2,000 revs, partially disengages, and then resumes as the revs increase. Furthermore, Euro 5 imposes very strict limits precisely in that range and, therefore, it is necessary to limit the flow of petrol, in particular with the direct control of the throttle. The ride by wire can improve the delivery in this range, because in transients the throttle operated directly by the accelerator, with the steel cable, follows the command and, if the control unit opens excessively, it has to cut the petrol to stay within the limits of Euro 5: the most penalized band is thus precisely that of low revs, where the limits are very low. The ride by wire optimizes throttle management and allows for more refined injection control, improving performance while remaining within the limits.”