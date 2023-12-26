The TRK 702 and, before, the 800 they mark a decisive evolution in the lines of road enduros and are far from TRK 502. They say something new in the segment, especially in the front.

“We started from the 500, our reference is that, with the aim of evolving and reinventing it, to grow the TRK family while maintaining the link with the previous ones. We started not only from the style but also from the volumes and, if you trace the guidelines, you can clearly see where we intervened: the tank area is lower and extends forward, while the rear one is more receding. Then there is the tank itself, with the area where the knees rest in metal and the part above in plastic material. It's new because in the 500 there is a cover that covers the entire tank. In addition to the aesthetic aspect, this choice allows you to maintain the 20 liter capacity while reducing the overall dimensions (in fact the 500 is difficult to drive standing up because the tank is too wide, ed.) because the cover requires at least 10 mm of space between the two surfaces otherwise they would interfere. Getting this solution approved by QJ was a struggle, because pairing plastic and metal in production is quite complex and they feared that if they couldn't align the parts perfectly, the result would give the impression of a low-quality product. An important solution is the colored nylon passenger handle, which closes the rear area. Another, which in 2021 was new, while today we see some, is the 'mask', the front light unit that looks like motocross glasses. It is surrounded by an aluminum structure, which is particular because it has a load-bearing function, since it supports the dashboard”.

By feel we liked the 700 more than the 800. But as non-expert designers it's difficult to say why.

“The basic concepts are the same, the mask, the lines, the metal tank. Some have been refined, but the 700, being smaller, made it possible to design more compact shapes. Personally I really like the proportions, in the three-quarter view, starting from the tail, you see a shape that widens, then narrows, with the beak. Which unfortunately we have to maintain. I say unfortunately because today in this category it is indispensable, the public has now become accustomed to it and it is not possible to think of removing it now. But in our next enduros it won't be there.”